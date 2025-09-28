Asset managers have amended their spot Solana ETF filings to incorporate staking rewards, with analysts saying the funds could launch within weeks. Asset managers have amended their spot Solana ETF filings to incorporate staking rewards, with analysts saying the funds could launch within weeks.

Analysts say Solana ETFs could be weeks away following flurry of amended filings

By: Coinstats
2025/09/28 02:30

Asset managers have amended their spot Solana ETF filings to incorporate staking rewards, with analysts saying the funds could launch within weeks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

TLDR Solana-based corporate treasuries have surpassed $4 billion in value. These reserves account for nearly 3% of Solana’s total circulating supply. Forward Industries is the largest holder with over 6.8 million SOL tokens. Helius Medical Technologies launched a $500 million Solana treasury reserve. Pantera Capital has a $1.1 billion position in Solana, emphasizing its potential. [...] The post Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$204.44+0.35%
Boost
BOOST$0.10235+2.15%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002204--%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 04:08
Share
Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

TLDR Bitcoin derivatives, including options contracts, are expected to drive Bitcoin’s market capitalization to $10 trillion. The growing use of Bitcoin derivatives such as futures and options is driving increased institutional involvement. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is witnessing an all-time high in Bitcoin options open interest, signaling market maturation. Financial derivatives like covered calls [...] The post Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829+0.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.10664-0.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.55511-6.29%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 04:36
Share
Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

TLDR Ford stock closed at $12.01 on September 26, after hitting a new 52-week high of $12.32. Q2 2025 EPS of $0.37 beat estimates by $0.04. Revenue rose to $50.18 billion, well above projections. Dividend of $0.15 per share maintained, 5% yield. New $30K EV pickup and Universal EV Platform unveiled. On September 26, 2025, [...] The post Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
SynFutures
F$0.013215+1.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829+0.10%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02572-0.27%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

Trader Who Bet $1B on Bitcoin, Returns With 3x Leveraged Long on Aster

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment