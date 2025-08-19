Analysts Say XRP Faces Its Biggest Threat Yet

By: Coindoo
2025/08/19 20:01
XRP
XRP$2.9269-3.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Analysts believe the legislation could unlock trillions of dollars in growth for the sector, creating new competition among top digital assets.

According to South Korean investment bank iM Securities, the rapid rise of stablecoins could eventually push XRP out of its long-held position as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Stablecoin Market Accelerates Under Trump Administration

In a recent report, iM Securities noted that the stablecoin market has already swelled to nearly $270 billion under the early months of Trump’s second administration, which has adopted a far more crypto-friendly approach than its predecessor. The firm projects this momentum will continue, fueled by broader adoption in payments, trading, and international money transfers.

Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP, stablecoins are pegged directly to fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar, providing a predictable value that avoids the volatility common to other digital assets. This stability has made them increasingly attractive for cross-border transactions and everyday usage.

READ MORE:

VanEck Predicts Bitcoin Will Shatter Records by Year-End

XRP’s Position Under Pressure

While XRP has long been viewed as a bridge currency for payments, analysts caution that stablecoins could soon occupy that role more efficiently. Their rapid expansion and integration into both retail and institutional finance may undermine XRP’s competitive advantage in global transfers.

“The growing market share of stablecoins represents a structural challenge for XRP,” iM Securities said, adding that long-term adoption trends could see stablecoins surpass XRP’s market capitalization.

With the GENIUS Act now providing regulatory certainty in the U.S., many believe stablecoins are entering a new era — one that could eventually redefine the crypto market’s rankings at the top.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Analysts Say XRP Faces Its Biggest Threat Yet appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-4.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-4.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004019-7.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M