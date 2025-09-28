Analysts See ASTER Price on Track for a Realistic Rally – Here’s What the Charts Reveal

ASTER is holding steady above $2.00, and traders are watching for the next move. At the time of writing, the token trades near $2.04, sitting inside a clear rising channel that has guided ASTER price since launch. Two prominent analysts on X (formerly Twitter) are sharing their outlooks, pointing to higher targets if the current

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.