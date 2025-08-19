Analysts Sound Fresh Warning on Ethereum Outlook

According to Greeks.Live’s latest daily briefing, the upcoming unstaking could weigh heavily on Ethereum, potentially leading to a 5%–7% decline in price.

The firm highlighted that such large-scale withdrawals often translate into heightened short-term volatility, especially with ETH trading just above key support levels.

Hedging and Options Strategies

Greeks.Live advised traders to prepare hedging strategies while warning against excessive short-term speculation.

For options trading, it noted that $4,000 put options are currently unattractive due to high volatility, though a mix of strategies may help protect against sharp one-sided market moves.

Key Levels to Watch

Analysts also flagged $4,200–$4,300 as a major resistance zone, while $4,000 remains the critical support level. They cautioned that a sudden decline could occur ahead of a potential U.S. interest rate cut, underscoring the need for caution in the weeks ahead.

Ethereum traders will now be watching closely to see how the $2 billion in unstaked tokens impacts the market’s next move.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

