The cryptocurrency market is facing a broad downturn, with market capitalization down nearly 4% and most major assets, including popular meme coins, trading in the red. Despite this weakness, analysts are tipping Bitcoin Hyper as a potential 100x presale opportunity, drawing attention from both retail and institutional investors. Strong whale activity has already been recorded, […]The cryptocurrency market is facing a broad downturn, with market capitalization down nearly 4% and most major assets, including popular meme coins, trading in the red. Despite this weakness, analysts are tipping Bitcoin Hyper as a potential 100x presale opportunity, drawing attention from both retail and institutional investors. Strong whale activity has already been recorded, […]

Analysts Tip Bitcoin Hyper for 100x Gains as Whale Investments Surge

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/22 22:29
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26262-14.07%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02307-6.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.13376-17.02%
RedStone
RED$0.5283-8.85%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002267-14.80%
Analysts Tip Bitcoin Hyper for 100x Gains as Whale Investments Surge

The cryptocurrency market is facing a broad downturn, with market capitalization down nearly 4% and most major assets, including popular meme coins, trading in the red.

Despite this weakness, analysts are tipping Bitcoin Hyper as a potential 100x presale opportunity, drawing attention from both retail and institutional investors.

Strong whale activity has already been recorded, with individual investors contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars, signaling confidence in the project’s growth potential.

By providing early access to a next-generation Bitcoin layer-2 solution, Bitcoin Hyper positions participants to capitalize on future market recovery and technical adoption in Q4 2025.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Institutional Investors Drive Bitcoin Hyper Presale

Bitcoin Hyper has quickly become one of the most discussed presales of 2025, attracting both individual and institutional attention. The project has already raised over $17.5 million, driven by strong demand from large holders.

In September alone, whales invested approximately $418,000 in Bitcoin Hyper, highlighting strong institutional interest.

Major contributions included $85,000 and $18,200 on September 17, $31,500 on September 15, $50,000 on September 4, and the latest $30,500 yesterday.

This level of high-value participation highlights growing confidence in the project and underscores its appeal to serious investors looking for early exposure.

Bitcoin Hyper Pioneers High-Speed Layer-2 and Sequencing for Bitcoin

Bitcoin Hyper addresses Bitcoin’s longstanding limitations, including slow transaction speeds, high fees, and limited programmability.

Its layer-2 architecture enables faster, cheaper transactions while expanding Bitcoin’s functionality to support smart contracts and decentralized applications.

By leveraging the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), Hyper is theoretically capable of handling tens of thousands of transactions per second, a dramatic improvement over Bitcoin’s native 3-5 TPS.

This layer-2 approach opens the door for developers to build applications, run payments, and explore other blockchain services on Bitcoin with near-instant, low-cost processing.

In addition, Bitcoin Hyper is developing a rollup sequencing system to manage the order of transactions. The network will start with a single centralized sequencer to ensure smooth, fast, and predictable processing.

Over time, it will transition to a distributed sequencing model, where multiple participants can propose transaction batches. This phased approach balances speed, reliability, and decentralization, enhancing user experience while minimizing trust requirements.

Bitcoin Hyper Hooks Early Investors with 67% Staking Rewards and Growing Community

Bitcoin Hyper rewards early participants with staking yields of up to 67%, promoting token lockups and supporting ecosystem growth.

The presale price is still low at $0.012955 per HYPER, offering an appealing entry point for investors. The team actively shares the latest project developments, keeping the community informed and engaged.

Investors can participate safely using Best Wallet, which not only provides access to Bitcoin Hyper and other upcoming crypto presales but also ensures secure crypto investing.

With a growing social presence of nearly 15,000 followers on X, Bitcoin Hyper continues to build momentum as it moves closer to exchange listings.

Why Investors Are Watching Bitcoin Hyper in 2025

Bitcoin Hyper captures attention through its meme-inspired branding and active community, echoing the early hype seen in projects like Pepe and Shiba Inu.

At the same time, its layer-2 technology addresses Bitcoin’s scalability challenges, enabling faster, cheaper transactions and supporting smart contracts and decentralized applications.

Strong presale participation, whale involvement, and attractive staking incentives have further reinforced market confidence, positioning Bitcoin Hyper as a leading presale in 2025.

Adding to its credibility, crypto expert Alessandro De Crypto Official highlighted the project on his YouTube channel as a top pick to buy and hold during the Q4 2025 bull run, emphasizing its potential for 100x gains.

This combination of community hype, technical utility, and market interest gives Bitcoin Hyper a unique dual appeal to both traders and developers as it moves toward launch.

Conclusion

Bitcoin Hyper is reshaping the possibilities for Bitcoin, transforming it from a store of value into a versatile blockchain ecosystem. Its layer-2 rollup and Solana-based technology pave the way for fast transactions, DeFi, and NFTs.

Early interest shows strong market confidence, highlighting the project’s potential to become a benchmark for innovation.

As adoption grows, Bitcoin Hyper could redefine how the world interacts with Bitcoin, blending utility with accessibility, positioning the project as a catalyst for growth and adoption throughout 2025 and beyond.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.011436-9.93%
KIND
KIND$0.00373-27.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016882-3.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01186-9.87%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.908-4.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Share
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15527-4.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03261-6.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center