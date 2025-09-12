Analysts Tip Wall Street Pepe for Explosive 10x Gains

Wall Street Pepe emerged at the beginning of 2025 as one of the biggest presales, and now, thanks to an array of updates and expansions, it could become the best crypto to buy now.

The meme coin project emphasizes rallying retail investors so that they can take advantage of the meme coin economy in a way that only market makers and large investors do. Wall Street Pepe is continuing to make its mark on the market.

The meme coin is now being pegged as one of the cryptos that could 10x this year by InsideBitcoins.

One of the big factors that has generated massive interest in this meme coin is the fact that it has expanded into the Solana ecosystem, and that could yield positive results in the future. But is the meme coin truly capable of becoming the next big crypto?

Offering a Meme Coin Investment Community

The biggest draw of Wall Street Pepe is its unique imagery. It portrays a Pepe wearing an office outfit, looking like a rogue investor busting straight out of Wall Street and ready to start a revolution.

This narrative-bound approach highlights what the project is trying to do, which is give meme coin market access to retail investors who are often late to the party and left holding the bag.

It is an approach that has evolved Wall Street Pepe into something beyond a meme coin, becoming a rallying cry for inclusive access to the profits that meme coin markets could generate. Supporting this are three key features that power its economy.

Exclusive Trading Insights

Wall Street Pepe managed to get investor attention very early on thanks to its Alpha Trading chat. A private group, it became a den of alpha calls that have historically led investors within the community to make massive gains. For instance, investors who entered PENGU at the right time walked away with +600% gains at one point.

WEPE ARMY

WEPE Army is what Wall Street Pepe calls its meme coin community. It is a private group of $WEPE token holders who come together to share market insights and discuss strategies to trade better.

Community-Driven Focus

Throughout all its developments, Wall Street Pepe remains a community-driven crypto project focused on evolving the ecosystem thanks to its members. According to the whitepaper, it is a community that makes sharing information fun.

Wall Street Pepe Evolution: Expansion to Solana Community

The market drop caused the Wall Street Pepe price to suffer after its launch following the presale. Many even thought of it as another meme-driven scam. However, over the past few months, the project has gone through a redemption arc, introducing new use cases and building a stronger ecosystem that has evolved within Solana.

It is now a Solana meme coin, and with it comes a barrage of benefits.

Buyback and Burn Program

A new buyback and burn program has started, which means that for every WEPE (SOL) bought, an equivalent amount of $WEPE (ETH) will be burned from the circulating supply of Wall Street Pepe tokens available on the Ethereum blockchain.

SOL Liquidity

Wall Street Pepe’s liquidity from the Solana blockchain comes directly from the treasury. It is a self-funding technique that has continuously pushed the project upward, opening doors to new highs in the future.

Multichain WEPE

With its entry into the Solana blockchain, Wall Street Pepe has ventured into multichain territory. This could lead to massive ecosystem expansion in the future. While no use cases are being discussed now, things could change over time.

1:1 Peg with WEPE (ETH)

WEPE on the Solana blockchain is pegged 1:1 to WEPE on the Ethereum blockchain. This shows a high level of consistency and an effort to keep the environment homogeneous.

Is Wall Street Pepe the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

There are many reasons to rightly place Wall Street Pepe on any “best crypto to buy now” list, and most of them focus on the following factors.

Project Expansion

Wall Street Pepe’s recent expansion could be considered a prelude to things to come. The migration shows that the project could continue to evolve, and other use cases could be introduced soon. Wall Street Pepe has also already ventured into the NFT territory, with recent posts showing unique NFTs featuring the WEPE mascot in the same position but with different attributes.

Engaging Quests

Wall Street Pepe has also leaned heavily on community engagement recently, with giveaways and games offering users WEPE airdrops. Similar giveaways in the future could keep the conversation around the project going, attracting more users and potential investors.

Exchange Listings

According to the official website, more listings are coming. While it has not yet been made clear whether these listings will be CEX or DEX, one thing is certain: enhanced liquidity would help expand the project further, which could translate to a boost in its value.

Solana Meme Coin Narrative

Wall Street Pepe is also tapping into the Solana meme coin narrative, which means it could ride the wave of other Solana meme coins as well.

Conclusion

Wall Street Pepe has started to gain traction once again thanks to its expansion into the Solana ecosystem. It might become the best crypto to buy now if the development continues to happen. For now, however, it is a good asset for those looking to diversify their portfolios.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.