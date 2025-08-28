Ancelotti Announces Brazil Squad For September World Cup Qualifiers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28
Brazil’s Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti gives instructions to his players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Ecuador and Brazil at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium in Guayaquil, province of Guayas, Ecuador on June 5, 2025. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti has announced the Brazil squad for the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia. This marks the Italian coach’s second international break in charge, and he has named an exciting squad.

The 25-man squad includes 12 Premier League players, 2025 Champions League winner Marquinhos and FC Barcelona’s incredible talent Raphinha. Brazil will play at the FIFA 2026 World Cup next summer, but Ancelotti’s job is to make this group a contender for the title, not just a participant.

Wesley Shines In Rome

Wesley could start on the right side of the backline for Brazil. The ex-Flamengo player suffered a baptism of fire with the national team when Argentina smashed the ‘Seleção’ 4-1 in March. However, the young full-back has huge potential and keeps improving at club level.

ROME, ITALY – AUGUST 23: AS Roma player Wesley França celebrates during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Bologna FC 1909 at Stadio Olimpico on August 23, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images)

AS Roma via Getty Images

Since that tricky night in Buenos Aires, Wesley has performed incredibly for Flamengo in Brazil, earning a $29 million move to Italian Serie A outfit Roma. Wesley slotted straight into Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting line-up and scored the only goal on the opening day of the season as Roma defeated Bologna 1-0.

Kaio Jorge Can’t Stop Scoring

Kaio Jorge is the top scorer in the Brazilian league so far this season and he is leading a title charge for his club. The forward has notched 15 goals and five assists in 20 league matches. Jorge has been a revelation in domestic football this year and will likely be rewarded with his first ever minutes for Brazil on the international stage.

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 26: Kaio Jorge of Cruzeiro celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2024 Quarterfinal Second Leg match between Cruzeiro and Libertad at Mineirao Stadium on September 26, 2024 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jorge probably won’t start ahead of the likes of Chelsea’s João Pedro or Tottenham’s Richarlison, but given that Ancelotti wants to experiment with his team, the boss will surely give the Cruzeiro star a chance to prove his worth. Jorge will have to take every chance he gets if he wants to keep a spot in the national team.

Estêvão Shows Amazing Potential

Estêvão enjoyed a short cameo in Chelsea’s first Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace. The winger then registered an assist against West Ham on matchday two. An injury forced Cole Palmer out during the warm-up, so the young Brazilian came into the starting line-up and made no mistake in showing his quality at the very top level of club football.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 22: Estevao of Chelsea during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at London Stadium on August 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The kid who shone in Brazil for Palmeiras, and impressed against Chelsea at the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup in the summer, is showing his quality faster than many expected. Just a couple of weeks into the season fans can expect 18 year-old Estêvão to play regular football for Chelsea and Ancelotti’s Brazil. The dynamic attacker has an abundance of raw talent and can go all the way to the top, but can he become a Brazil starter ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup?

