Anchorage Digital Bank has formally applied for a Federal Reserve master account, according to a database update published Friday. The filing confirms months of speculation after Anchorage co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley declined to comment on the matter in June.  According to the Crypto In America podcast host Eleanor Terrett, the crypto bank for institutions […]Anchorage Digital Bank has formally applied for a Federal Reserve master account, according to a database update published Friday. The filing confirms months of speculation after Anchorage co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley declined to comment on the matter in June.  According to the Crypto In America podcast host Eleanor Terrett, the crypto bank for institutions […]

Anchorage Digital Bank has formally applied for a Federal Reserve master account

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 15:31
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-26.96%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08773+13.92%

Anchorage Digital Bank has formally applied for a Federal Reserve master account, according to a database update published Friday. The filing confirms months of speculation after Anchorage co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley declined to comment on the matter in June. 

According to the Crypto In America podcast host Eleanor Terrett, the crypto bank for institutions submitted an application to federal regulators on August 28. 

Anchorage is the only digital asset company that holds a national trust bank charter, a designation it received from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in 2021. That charter authorizes Anchorage to operate as a federally regulated trust bank but does not grant the same payment access that comes with a Fed master account. 

What is a Fed master account?

A master account is the operational foundation that allows banks to settle transactions directly with the central bank and hold balances with the Federal Reserve. Depository institutions use these accounts to hold reserves and access the Fed’s payment services, including settlement of wire transfers, check clearing, and other interbank transactions.

Without such access, banks must use third-party intermediaries to route payments. If Anchorage Digital acquired the account, it could become the first and only crypto bank that could hold assets outside digital currencies, just like traditional financial institutions. 

Anchorage became one of the first federally chartered digital-asset banks when the OCC conditionally approved its national trust bank charter in January 2021. However, a little over a year later, the OCC issued a consent order citing failures in its compliance program on anti-money laundering (AML) standards. 

However, in August of this year, the OCC terminated that order, stating that Anchorage’s compliance now meets regulatory expectations. 

“We received, and have now resolved, feedback from regulators as we set the standard for federally-chartered custody of digital assets,” McCauley wrote in a blog post. “With our consent order lifted, we’ve proven definitively that crypto and federal oversight are not mutually exclusive, and can in fact be stronger working in tandem.”

Public companies and crypto firms seek bank licenses

Anchorage is not the only digital asset company seeking a pathway to federal banking systems. Several companies’ applications for Fed master accounts were documented, including those from WisdomTree Digital Trust, Standard Custody & Trust Company, and Commercium Financial, between June and July.

Stablecoin RLUSD issuer Ripple submitted an application for a US national bank charter on July 2, while companies like Paxos and Circle have made moves toward federal charters or trust-bank status, as previously reported by Cryptopolitan. 

For the first time since the Federal Reserve adopted its 2022 guidelines for master account access, a Reserve Bank has rejected a Tier 1 institution’s request, according to the Fed’s latest master account and services database update, shared by the bank regulation blog X account.

Tier 1 applicants, federally insured depository institutions, have always seen near-universal approvals, but one request has now been formally denied. Out of 92 Tier 1 applications logged, 76 have been approved, 10 remain pending, five were withdrawn, and one has been rejected.

Tier 3 institutions, which include firms such as crypto banks and trust companies, have only one approval against three rejections and 20 pending cases.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department has taken a step forward in formal stablecoins rulemaking. On Friday, the department launched an advance notice of proposed rulemaking tied to the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act). 

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase’s support team has promised to improve their customer services after being heavily criticized for taking unreasonable amounts of time to solve account issues. Jonathan Wes Griffith, the customer experience lead at Coinbase, said it is “consistently improving” and “wants to bring customers along the way.” Griffith wrote an X post on Friday, trying to […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15938-1.78%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:19
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Explore expert analysis on Bitcoin's potential to reach $150,000 by year-end amid accelerating ETF inflows, market trends, and investor sentiment.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,714.37-0.67%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001049+0.47%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 16:25
Share
Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

PANews reported on September 20 that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that it is preparing for a major event next week.
Major
MAJOR$0.15938-1.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 16:26
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Crypto custody firm Anchorage Digital has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months