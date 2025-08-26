Anchorage Digital taps into early-stage protocols with new venture unit

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/26 00:53
Stage
STAGE$0.0000502--%

Anchorage Digital is leveraging its deep institutional expertise to become a foundational partner. Its venture arm aims to co-build the next generation of on-chain infrastructure, ensuring it meets Wall Street’s rigorous standards.

Summary
  • Anchorage Digital has launched Anchorage Digital Ventures to back early-stage protocol teams with both capital and hands-on institutional expertise.
  • The venture arm aims to co-build core infrastructure, Bitcoin DeFi, and real-world asset protocols, aligning with Wall Street standards.
  • The move comes amid a 55% drop in crypto VC funding, as investors shift toward selective, high-quality bets in seed and early-stage rounds.

On August 25, crypto custody firm Anchorage Digital announced the launch of Anchorage Digital Ventures, a new strategic investment arm purpose-built to back early-stage protocol teams. The move signals a significant evolution for the company, known primarily as a vault for institutional crypto assets.

Rather than just providing capital, the program offers hands-on support from the company’s product, engineering, and go-to-market teams, effectively embedding its institutional operational knowledge directly into nascent projects. Anchorage Digital said a select group of applicants will also be invited to pitch at a private demo day during the Token2049 conference in Singapore this October.

Betting on the builders in a bearish VC climate

According to the firm’s announcement, Anchorage Digital Ventures was created because even the most visionary teams often “stall out transforming breakthrough ideas into scalable reality.”

The unit aims to fix this by providing more than capital; it offers what the company terms “the seasoned support of the team that scaled the leading crypto platform trusted by the world’s top institutions.”

This includes direct, one-on-one guidance on technical architecture, institutional readiness, and, crucially, liquidity and market-maker strategy, which could potentially alleviate operational hurdles that have doomed countless promising protocols.

Current VC climate

The move is particularly notable given the current venture capital landscape. According to PitchBook’s Q2 2025 Crypto VC Trends report, overall venture funding for crypto startups has fallen to a multi-year low, with total investment plunging 55% quarter-over-quarter.

This contraction creates a paradox where, despite a rallying public market and record stablecoin circulation, the innovators building the base layer are facing a capital drought. Yet, the same PitchBook report reveals a telling nuance: median deal sizes and valuations for seed and early-stage rounds actually reached new highs.

The report suggests flight to quality, where investors are concentrating larger sums on fewer, premium bets. Anchorage Digital Ventures appears to be on this trend. The company is not casting a wide net but rather making concentrated, strategic bets on teams building foundational technology, Bitcoin DeFi, real-world assets, and core infrastructure; the very primitives believed to drive the next cycle of adoption.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$0.46791+5.38%
Threshold
T$0.01617-6.15%
U
U$0.0125-9.09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.
Memecoin
MEME$0.003492-10.34%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.003705-8.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/23 19:30
Share
Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

Explore the top must have cryptos reshaping sports, finance, and real-world utility in 2025. From BlockDAG's fan coins to Cardano, HBAR, and LINK, this list goes beyond speculation.
RealLink
REAL$0.0594+3.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
Chainlink
LINK$24.09-9.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 20:20
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

New Solana treasury eyes raising over $400 million with help from ParaFi and Pantera

Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)