Anchorage Digital Ventures to Back Early Onchain Protocols with Strategic Support

By: Coincentral
2025/08/27 09:08
RealLink
REAL$0.05799+1.27%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001663+2.08%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000359-28.48%

TLDR

  • Anchorage Digital launches a venture arm to invest in early-stage onchain protocols.

  • The firm offers hands-on support for product development, liquidity, and market strategies.

  • Anchorage Digital Ventures focuses on Bitcoin DeFi, real-world assets, and decentralized identity.

  • The venture arm aims to help startups integrate with institutional clients from day one.

Anchorage Digital, a leading crypto custody firm valued at $3 billion, has announced the launch of Anchorage Digital Ventures. This new venture arm will focus on providing funding and strategic support to early-stage onchain protocol teams. The firm’s goal is to build a “true partnership” with these startups, offering not only financial backing but also hands-on help with product development, engineering, and go-to-market strategies.

Applications for the new venture program are already open, and successful applicants are expected to present their projects at Token2049 in Singapore, which will take place in early October 2025. The firm’s backing will give these protocol teams access to institutional clients through Anchorage’s established network.

Venture Arm Focuses on Bitcoin DeFi and Real-World Assets

Anchorage Digital Ventures will prioritize projects working on Bitcoin DeFi (BTC Fi or BitFi), real-world assets (RWAs), and decentralized identity, among other infrastructure-focused technologies. The firm aims to support the creation of foundational onchain infrastructure that can drive the broader adoption of crypto across industries.

Nathan McCauley, co-founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital, shared his excitement for the venture arm’s launch on X, stating that the program is built to clear the path for new protocols and help them navigate market challenges with confidence.

The firm is positioning itself as a partner for startups in these nascent fields, ensuring they are institutionally ready from day one. In addition to capital, Anchorage will provide guidance on key areas like product engineering, liquidity strategies, and market maker selection, which are crucial for the success of these new protocols.

Strategic Support and Access to Institutional Clients

Anchorage Digital Ventures aims to offer more than just financial backing. Startups in the program will receive direct support from Anchorage’s product, engineering, and go-to-market teams. This unique level of engagement will help new protocols accelerate their development and navigate the complex landscape of institutional adoption.

Additionally, successful projects that integrate with Anchorage’s infrastructure will be able to access its institutional client base. This could provide significant exposure and growth opportunities for startups, allowing them to tap into the growing demand for blockchain-based solutions among large-scale institutions.

The venture arm’s focus on building long-term relationships with protocol teams is intended to ensure the success of the companies it backs. Through this approach, Anchorage is taking steps to solidify its position as a leader in the growing blockchain space, helping to shape the future of onchain finance.

Growth and Institutional Focus of Anchorage Digital

Founded in 2017, Anchorage Digital has grown into one of the most prominent names in crypto custody, serving institutional clients with a suite of services including trading, staking, and custody. The firm’s growth trajectory has been impressive, with a valuation of $3 billion in its most recent funding round.

Anchorage Digital’s move into venture investing follows a broader trend in the industry, where major firms like Coinbase and Circle have launched their own venture arms to support ecosystem growth. This strategic expansion into venture capital signals the company’s commitment to fostering innovation and building the infrastructure necessary for the crypto market to thrive.

With the launch of Anchorage Digital Ventures, the firm is looking to replicate its success in the crypto custody space by providing early-stage blockchain startups with the resources and guidance needed to succeed. By investing in foundational technologies and solving key pain points for institutional adoption, Anchorage hopes to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of onchain protocols.

The post Anchorage Digital Ventures to Back Early Onchain Protocols with Strategic Support appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

The crypto market has always been defined by asymmetric opportunities. Unlike traditional assets, where doubling wealth is considered impressive, cryptocurrencies […] The post Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000 appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 10:01
Share
Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

The post Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The centralized exchange, once under fire for mishandling millions in crypto, is joining forces with Trump Media to roll out CRO-based rewards on Truth Social. Centralized exchange Crypto.com is betting big on U.S. President Donald Trump with a high-profile partnership with Trump Media, marking a big push into the U.S. market less than a year after settling a dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a Tuesday press release, Trump Media revealed plans to launch a CRO-linked rewards program on Truth Social and Truth+, the social media and streaming platforms created after Donald Trump was banned from X (formerly Twitter). The program is expected to integrate Crypto.com’s infrastructure, allowing users to convert earned points into CRO and access additional perks. Additionally, the two companies plan to collaborate on joint marketing campaigns and offer subscription benefits tied to CRO. As part of the agreement, Trump Media will also invest $105 million in CRO, equivalent to about 2% of CRO’s total supply, while Crypto.com will purchase $50 million of Trump Media stock. The firms are also backing a new digital asset treasury company, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is expected to manage $1 billion in CRO, $200 million in cash, $220 million from warrants, and a $5 billion equity line. The price of Cronos’ native token (CRO) jumped over 20% Tuesday following the announcement, reaching levels not seen since late 2024. Longstanding Ties Crypto.com has a long history with Trump-linked companies. In December 2024, Marszalek reportedly met with Donald Trump to discuss U.S. crypto regulations. Around the same time, the company dropped its lawsuit against the SEC after receiving a Wells notice citing concerns that some tokens on its platform might be considered securities. A few months later, the SEC abruptly ended its investigation into Crypto.com without taking…
U
U$0.01136-2.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.412+2.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01332+5.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:40
Share
Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Iran crypto flows dropped 11% so far this year to July, amid conflict with Israel, the $90 million hack of local crypto exchange Nobitex and Tether freezing 42 wallet addresses. Flows into Iranian crypto trading platforms have fallen in 2025 due to a breakdown in nuclear negotiations with Israel, a $90 million hack on Iran’s largest crypto exchange, and a major stablecoin blacklisting, says blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs.Iranian crypto flows hit $3.7 billion between January and July, an 11% decrease compared to the same period last year, with the worst drop off coming in June and July, TRM Labs said in a report on Tuesday.Iran’s crypto flows started to sharply drop in June, just after the $90 million hack on Nobitex, which handles 87% of the country’s crypto transactions. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10146+1.36%
Major
MAJOR$0.16421+4.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+7.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:41
Share

Trending News

More

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Hyperliquid Short Squeeze: Explosive 200% Surge Creates Million-Dollar Opportunity

WLFI Listing Risks: Urgent Warning for Retail Investors on Trump-Linked DeFi Token