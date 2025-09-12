Andre Cronje: The Foundation has spent over $7 million to recover losses on Multichain

PANews reported on September 12th that Andre Cronje, co-founder of Sonic (formerly Fantom), tweeted in response to community discussions that the Fantom Foundation has invested over $5 million in legal fees in the United States and China to recover $200 million in stolen assets from Multichain, and has added $2 million to support related lawsuits. Sonic Labs has received court approval to liquidate the Multichain Foundation to recover the $210 million in losses. Fantom stated that the legal action is ongoing.

