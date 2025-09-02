Andrew Tate-linked wallet gets liquidated on WLFI long

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/02 19:32
WLFI
WLFI$0.2305-25.86%
67COIN
67$0.004574-17.57%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02581-1.97%

Andrew Tate has taken a hit on his WLFI position, but instead of stepping away, the influencer doubled down with a fresh long on the Trump-backed token.

Summary
  • An Andrew Tate-linked wallet was liquidated for $67.5K loss on WLFI, then reopened another long position with 960K tokens.
  • WLFI price dropped 56% post-launch amid insider selling concerns and whale activity.
  • The WLFI team proposed using liquidity fees to buy back and burn tokens.

After a volatile period for WLFI (WLFI) following its recent launch, trading data now points to losses for a high-profile holder, Andrew Tate. According to on-chain data from Lookonchain, a wallet linked to the social media influencer was liquidated hours ago on a long position in World Liberty Financial token, resulting in a $67,500 loss.

Despite the setback, Tate, no stranger to losses, immediately opened a new long position, placing 960,128 WLFI. This suggests continued confidence in the Trump-affiliated project, despite recent volatility and sell pressure.

The loss came shortly after WLFI’s turbulent launch, which was followed by large-scale sell-offs just hours into trading. The token opened at $0.31, briefly peaked at $0.46, then crashed 56.5% to around $0.20, according to earlier coverage from crypto.news.

Insider selling concerns and WLFI price crash

WLFI, backed by a venture linked to the Trump family, faced intense scrutiny from its first day on the market. Major holders began selling shortly after the token went live, triggering suspicions of insider activity.

Multiple on-chain reports revealed large wallets dumping significant volumes of WLFI minutes into trading. The pattern mirrored several previous high-profile token launches where early backers offloaded tokens into retail interest.

In response to the negative sentiment, the World Liberty Financial team has proposed a new measure aimed at supporting the token’s value. The plan involves redirecting all protocol-owned liquidity fees toward purchasing and permanently burning WLFI tokens. 

Per the proposal, the program will remove “tokens from circulation held by participants not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth and direction, effectively increasing relative weight for committed long-term holders.”

If implemented, the proposal would allocate 100% of WLFI’s treasury liquidity fees toward buying back and permanently burning tokens. With a fixed total supply of 100 billion, the burn mechanism would make WLFI deflationary, gradually reducing the circulating supply over time and helping to stabilize WLFI’s price.

For now, it remains unclear how quickly the community or protocol would act on the proposal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Newsfile Corp, Sequans Communications announced it had purchased 34 Bitcoins for approximately $38 million, at an average price of $111,374 per Bitcoin (including fees). As of September 1, 2025, the company will hold a total of 3,205 Bitcoins, representing a total net investment of approximately $374 million, at an average purchase price of $116,653. Sequans stated it will continue to use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with funding sources including equity, debt issuance, and operating cash flow.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0022096+18.47%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3992-2.46%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009793+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 18:50
Share
Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Kryptomarkt stolpert in den September – ausgerechnet in den „Problemmonat“ für Bitcoin & Co. Bitcoin, Ethereum und XRP wirken aktuell wie auf dünnem Eis – kaum Bewegung, aber die Unsicherheit ist mit Händen zu greifen. Technische Indikatoren und die allgemeine Marktstimmung lassen nichts Gutes ahnen: Ein erneuter Preisrückgang könnte direkt vor der Tür stehen. Warum […]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,303.18-0.12%
XRP
XRP$2.7783+0.07%
EINSTEIN
EIN$0.000316-24.22%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/02 19:05
Share
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.009132+0.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share

Trending News

More

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Ether Machine Raises $654M Ahead of Nasdaq Debut

Dormakaba Holding AG (DOKA.SW) Stock: Drops 6.31% Despite Beating Profit Forecast