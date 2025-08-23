Angola’s Crypto Mines Crushed as Interpol Arrests 1,209 in Cross-Border Crackdown

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/23 17:00
DAR Open Network
D$0.03484+8.33%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23276+2.96%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%

TLDR:

  • Angola shuts 25 illegal crypto mining sites, seizing $37 million in mining and IT equipment.
  • Interpol operation arrests 1,209 cybercriminals across 18 African countries, targeting 88,000 victims.
  • Zambian authorities dismantle online crypto investment fraud, exposing $300 million in losses.
  • Côte d’Ivoire cracks transnational inheritance scam, confiscating cash, vehicles, and electronics.

Authorities across Africa have dismantled large-scale crypto mining and cybercrime networks, arresting more than 1,200 individuals. The INTERPOL-coordinated Operation Serengeti 2.0 targeted criminal operations affecting tens of thousands of victims. 

Millions of dollars in stolen funds were recovered, and illicit infrastructures were shut down. Investigators from 18 African countries and the UK collaborated to tackle ransomware, online scams, and business email compromise schemes. Private sector partners provided critical intelligence to strengthen the operation’s effectiveness.

The crackdown revealed illegal crypto mining operations in Angola, where authorities shut down 25 sites. These centres employed 60 Chinese nationals to validate blockchain transactions without authorization. Officials confiscated 45 illicit power stations and mining equipment valued at over $37 million. 

The Angolan government announced the recovered assets will support power distribution in underserved regions. The move highlights the ongoing risks posed by unauthorized crypto mining to national grids.

Crypto Mining and Fraud Networks Targeted

Zambia faced a separate challenge as authorities dismantled a large online investment fraud scheme. Investigators identified 65,000 victims who lost around $300 million to crypto scams. 

Offenders used apps and advertising campaigns promising high returns to lure investors. Fifteen individuals were arrested, and key evidence including domains, mobile numbers, and bank accounts was seized. Officials continue to track overseas collaborators connected to the operation.

Côte d’Ivoire also addressed ongoing fraud with the takedown of a transnational inheritance scam originating from Germany. The primary suspect was arrested, and authorities confiscated cash, electronics, vehicles, and documents. 

Victims were tricked into paying fees for nonexistent inheritances, resulting in $1.6 million in losses. The operation emphasized cross-border coordination to tackle cybercrime more effectively.

Operation Serengeti 2.0 was funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and included training workshops for investigators. Sessions focused on cryptocurrency investigations, ransomware analysis, and open-source intelligence techniques. 

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza noted the growing impact of coordinated international operations. Private sector partners including Fortinet, Kaspersky, and Trend Micro provided technical support throughout the campaign.

The operation also worked with the International Cyber Offender Prevention Network to prevent future attacks. By sharing intelligence and tracking suspicious domains, authorities aim to reduce the likelihood of new fraud schemes

Participating countries included Angola, Zambia, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, South Africa, and 13 others. The coordinated effort underscores the need for continuous vigilance in Africa’s growing digital economy.

The post Angola’s Crypto Mines Crushed as Interpol Arrests 1,209 in Cross-Border Crackdown appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Web3 blockchain trend: Andy platform will hold TGE at 10 pm tonight

Web3 blockchain trend: Andy platform will hold TGE at 10 pm tonight

The blockchain industry is entering a phase of simultaneous explosion across multiple sectors. AI, Meme, Reliable Web Apps (RWA), DeFi, GameFi, and Web3 infrastructure are continuously evolving, accelerating the industry's evolution. Against this backdrop, new narratives and attempts are constantly emerging. Andy aiagent's TGE falls at this crucial juncture, worthy of close attention from industry observers. Global Track: Hot Spots and Trends AI track: the fastest growing direction AI has become one of the hottest areas in the blockchain ecosystem, accounting for over 25%. Whether it's AI-specific Layer 1 blockchains, DeAI (DeFi Agent), or AI infrastructure, they continue to attract capital and users. Layer 1 & Layer 2: The long-term battlefield of infrastructure High-performance public chains continue to emerge, with Layer 2 OP routes experiencing significant TVL growth, while ZK-based solutions are slightly sluggish. Overall financing is trending towards verticalization, focusing on specific application scenarios. Meme Track: The Power of Community Consensus The meme market saw several explosive growth in 2024, with projects like Useless and Bonk briefly exploding in market capitalization. Despite high volatility, Meme Coin once again demonstrated its unique "community-driven" logic. RWA: Accelerating the on-chain integration of real-world assets Leading institutions such as BlackRock, Paxos, and Tether have driven the issuance of RWAs to over billions of dollars. Tokenization has brought liquidity, transparency, and new investment channels, serving as a bridge between Web3 and traditional finance. DeFi & Lending: Still Occupies Half of the Market DeFi accounts for nearly half of all financing events, with an acceptance rate of 88%. DeFi lending also exceeds 80%. Its position will remain difficult to shake in the short term. GameFi and SocialFi: Scaling Up Lightweight games and social products have attracted a large number of users. Although there are no star projects, it shows that user scale is still the core competitiveness of this type of track. Web3 infrastructure and privacy: Double the heat The popularity of infrastructure is as high as 98%, and privacy protection has reached 97%. Data security and verifiable computing are becoming key breakthrough points in the blockchain compliance process. Andy: When trendy toys collide with Web3 In this track resonance, Andy proposed a unique attempt: • Taking the traditional MMPT "emotional culture IP" as the starting point: bringing more original soul art works to the chain; • DAO governance: Let the warm community co-govern and convert passion into active weight on the chain in real time; • On-chain trendy play mechanism: every interaction, creation, and sharing can be accumulated into digital rights; • Sustainable and scalable Web3 products: Continuously incubate the next generation of native on-chain art IP through Proof of Contribution Activity (POCAV) and IP voting system. Andy is not a short-term "speculative meme", but an attempt to combine trendy toys with on-chain mechanisms, giving MemeFi a more vital product form beyond emotional consensus. Tonight at 10pm: TGE sets sail [Tonight at 10 o'clock! Andy platform TGE countdown] Andy will officially launch the TGE tonight at 10:00 PM (Beijing Time). This is not only a critical moment in the project's development, but also brings three insights to the industry: • For the industry: This is an experiment of emotional cultural IP × on-chain mechanism, verifying whether MemeFi can move from narrative to mechanism-driven. • To the community: Your passion is no longer empty, but will be mapped into rights and value in real time, allowing you to truly participate in the growth of the platform. • For the future: The combination of Meme, AI, art, and DeFi may give birth to a new type of Web3 product ecosystem. Conclusion When trendy toys collide with Web3, emotional IPs are finding new ways to play on-chain. Andy, driven by contribution value and community governance, is attempting to transform passion into assets, enabling Web3 products to truly achieve sustainable expansion. At 10 o'clock tonight, the Andy platform TGE will officially set sail. Let us witness the starting point of a new trendy toy ecosystem on the chain.
RealLink
REAL$0.05686+11.09%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002286+7.52%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05444+22.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 17:11
Share
Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up

Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is on the cusp of introducing a comprehensive set of regulations aimed at reshaping the digital asset sector. The impending changes are designed to fall in line with the country’s financial systems by incorporating cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to promote integration into mainstream markets and draw a wider spectrum of […]Continue Reading:Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 17:28
Share
APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

The APY of most yield-bearing stablecoins is between 2%-5%.
Share
PANews2025/05/04 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Web3 blockchain trend: Andy platform will hold TGE at 10 pm tonight

Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

Verasity Partners with Fraction AI to Boost Decentralized AI Training with Blockchain Ads

Ethereum Price Live: ETH Hits New All-Time High Above $4,880