Anhui Court Rules Cryptocurrency Sale as Unjust Enrichment

The Tongling Intermediate People’s Court in Anhui dismissed Mr. Ding’s unjust enrichment claim in a Tether transaction with Mr. Wu, emphasizing the invalidity of crypto trades in China.

China continues to enforce its stance against legal protection for cryptocurrency transactions, impacting local crypto trading environments but showing no global market disturbance.

Anhui Court Decision Reinforces Crypto Non-recognition Policy

The verdict underscores the Chinese legal system’s approach to cryptocurrency, stating that digital asset-related losses are non-protectable by law. This outcome aligns with the broader governmental attitude toward cryptocurrency, marked by cautious regulation and prohibitive policies.

Despite the case’s potential implications for individual traders, there has been no public comment or statement from prominent figures or relevant authorities, such as the People’s Bank of China or Tether’s leadership.

Historical Rulings and Current Market Stability

CoinMarketCap reports Tether’s current price at $1.00, with a market cap of $172,881,427,775. Its 24-hour trading volume is reported at $178,270,727,827, reflecting a 65.94% change. While Tether remains stable at a 0.03% increase over 24 hours, the case underlines ongoing challenges in crypto-legal landscapes.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu, this ruling may influence future court decisions, perpetuating the legal environment surrounding digital assets in China. While financial markets remain largely unaffected, the decision reinforces the need for continued scrutiny and adaptation in the global crypto landscape.