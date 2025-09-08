Anoma Announces XAN Token Economics: Community, Marketing, and Liquidity Account for 25%

PANews reported on September 8th that the Anoma Foundation announced the token economics of Anoma's native token, XAN. The total supply of XAN tokens is fixed at 10 billion, with the following distribution: 25% for community, marketing, and liquidity; 19% for R&D and ecosystem; 10% for the Anoma Foundation; 31% for supporters; and 15% for core contributors. Tokens allocated to the Anoma Foundation, R&D and ecosystem development, supporters, and core contributors will be locked for 12 months. After the lockup period, these tokens will vest linearly over the next 36 months.

