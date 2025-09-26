Another internet giant is about to issue a stablecoin: A quick look at Cloudflare's stablecoin, the NET Dollar.

Author: 0xjs@Golden Finance Another Internet giant is going to issue a stablecoin. On September 25, US network infrastructure giant Cloudflare announced plans to launch the US dollar stablecoin NET Dollar (NET is the listing code of Cloudflare on the New York Stock Exchange). Who is Cloundflare? According to public information, Cloudflare is an American multinational technology company that provides content delivery networks (CDNs), network security, DNS services, and other basic internet services. Through its global edge network, it provides accelerated access, improved performance, and enhanced security for millions of websites and applications to resist cyberattacks and help customers build a safer internet. Basically, every Internet service is inseparable from Cloudflare. For example, when you log in to a website, the service that requires you to verify that you are a real person before continuing to the next step is mostly provided by Cloudflare. According to Cloudflare, NET Dollar is a new USD-backed stablecoin that will provide instant and secure transactions for the agentic web. NET Dollar will help build a new business model for the internet that rewards originality, sustains creativity, and empowers innovation in an AI-driven world. NET Dollar targets AI agents Cloudflare stated that AI is fundamentally changing how humans interact with the internet. Instead of personally controlling every interaction, humans are beginning to delegate tasks to autonomous AI agents, such as booking flights, ordering groceries, and managing calendars. For this to happen, the underlying financial system must also evolve. The AI-driven internet requires an instant, global, and secure currency that enables AI agents, developers, and creators to transact instantly, automatically, and reliably. Since its founding, Cloudflare has been a global company dedicated to helping customers worldwide improve performance, secure websites and networks, and develop and deploy applications. Today, Cloudflare is committed to achieving this goal through transactions, providing a fast, secure, and globally accessible internet-native payment system. Stablecoins are one of many tools that, alongside the existing financial system, can help the AI-driven internet thrive, bringing speed, trust, and interoperability. “For decades, the internet’s business model has relied primarily on advertising platforms and bank transfers,” said Matthew Prince, Cloudflare co-founder and CEO. “The internet’s next business model will be driven by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions – tools that shift incentives toward truly valuable original creative content. By leveraging our global network, we will help modernize financial channels, enabling the transfer of money at internet speeds, creating a more open and valuable internet for everyone.” NET Dollar main features and use cases NET Dollar will have five major features: Intelligent Commerce: NET Dollar is built for the rise of intelligent agents and machines, enabling seamless automated transactions without human intervention. Real-time settlement: The rise of autonomous agents and connected devices is creating a new economic paradigm. These systems require a reliable medium of exchange that can handle high-frequency automated transactions without human intervention. Programmable: Rules, triggers, and workflows can be embedded directly into payments, making them smarter and more adaptable. Global and interoperable: NET Dollar will operate across networks and ecosystems, enabling frictionless global trade 1:1 USD Backing: Each token will be fully collateralized by USD, ensuring transparency, reliability, and price stability. NET Dollar to realize the use case of intelligent payment: Make payments easy anywhere in the world: Agents need systems that are not only fast and secure, but also trustworthy, transparent, and reliable in executing payments globally – across currencies, geographies, and time zones. Enable instant, automated transactions: Personal agents will be able to perform instant, programmed actions, such as paying for the cheapest flight or ordering a product as soon as it becomes available. Business agents can be instructed to pay suppliers upon confirmation of delivery. Unlocking new business models for the internet: NET Dollar will enable creators to be rewarded for unique and original content, developers to easily monetize APIs and applications, and AI companies to give back to the ecosystem that supports them by fairly compensating content sources. Cloudflare also said it contributes to open standards such as the Intelligent Payment Protocol and x402 to simplify the process of sending and receiving payments on the internet.Author: 0xjs@Golden Finance Another Internet giant is going to issue a stablecoin. On September 25, US network infrastructure giant Cloudflare announced plans to launch the US dollar stablecoin NET Dollar (NET is the listing code of Cloudflare on the New York Stock Exchange). Who is Cloundflare? According to public information, Cloudflare is an American multinational technology company that provides content delivery networks (CDNs), network security, DNS services, and other basic internet services. Through its global edge network, it provides accelerated access, improved performance, and enhanced security for millions of websites and applications to resist cyberattacks and help customers build a safer internet. Basically, every Internet service is inseparable from Cloudflare. For example, when you log in to a website, the service that requires you to verify that you are a real person before continuing to the next step is mostly provided by Cloudflare. According to Cloudflare, NET Dollar is a new USD-backed stablecoin that will provide instant and secure transactions for the agentic web. NET Dollar will help build a new business model for the internet that rewards originality, sustains creativity, and empowers innovation in an AI-driven world. NET Dollar targets AI agents Cloudflare stated that AI is fundamentally changing how humans interact with the internet. Instead of personally controlling every interaction, humans are beginning to delegate tasks to autonomous AI agents, such as booking flights, ordering groceries, and managing calendars. For this to happen, the underlying financial system must also evolve. The AI-driven internet requires an instant, global, and secure currency that enables AI agents, developers, and creators to transact instantly, automatically, and reliably. Since its founding, Cloudflare has been a global company dedicated to helping customers worldwide improve performance, secure websites and networks, and develop and deploy applications. Today, Cloudflare is committed to achieving this goal through transactions, providing a fast, secure, and globally accessible internet-native payment system. Stablecoins are one of many tools that, alongside the existing financial system, can help the AI-driven internet thrive, bringing speed, trust, and interoperability. “For decades, the internet’s business model has relied primarily on advertising platforms and bank transfers,” said Matthew Prince, Cloudflare co-founder and CEO. “The internet’s next business model will be driven by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions – tools that shift incentives toward truly valuable original creative content. By leveraging our global network, we will help modernize financial channels, enabling the transfer of money at internet speeds, creating a more open and valuable internet for everyone.” NET Dollar main features and use cases NET Dollar will have five major features: Intelligent Commerce: NET Dollar is built for the rise of intelligent agents and machines, enabling seamless automated transactions without human intervention. Real-time settlement: The rise of autonomous agents and connected devices is creating a new economic paradigm. These systems require a reliable medium of exchange that can handle high-frequency automated transactions without human intervention. Programmable: Rules, triggers, and workflows can be embedded directly into payments, making them smarter and more adaptable. Global and interoperable: NET Dollar will operate across networks and ecosystems, enabling frictionless global trade 1:1 USD Backing: Each token will be fully collateralized by USD, ensuring transparency, reliability, and price stability. NET Dollar to realize the use case of intelligent payment: Make payments easy anywhere in the world: Agents need systems that are not only fast and secure, but also trustworthy, transparent, and reliable in executing payments globally – across currencies, geographies, and time zones. Enable instant, automated transactions: Personal agents will be able to perform instant, programmed actions, such as paying for the cheapest flight or ordering a product as soon as it becomes available. Business agents can be instructed to pay suppliers upon confirmation of delivery. Unlocking new business models for the internet: NET Dollar will enable creators to be rewarded for unique and original content, developers to easily monetize APIs and applications, and AI companies to give back to the ecosystem that supports them by fairly compensating content sources. Cloudflare also said it contributes to open standards such as the Intelligent Payment Protocol and x402 to simplify the process of sending and receiving payments on the internet.

Another internet giant is about to issue a stablecoin: A quick look at Cloudflare's stablecoin, the NET Dollar.

By: PANews
2025/09/26 20:00
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02007-1.52%
LOOK
LOOK$0.02679+4.85%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007247+2.86%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05722+1.74%
Edge
EDGE$0.27949-2.06%

Author: 0xjs@Golden Finance

Another Internet giant is going to issue a stablecoin.

On September 25, US network infrastructure giant Cloudflare announced plans to launch the US dollar stablecoin NET Dollar (NET is the listing code of Cloudflare on the New York Stock Exchange).

Who is Cloundflare?

According to public information, Cloudflare is an American multinational technology company that provides content delivery networks (CDNs), network security, DNS services, and other basic internet services. Through its global edge network, it provides accelerated access, improved performance, and enhanced security for millions of websites and applications to resist cyberattacks and help customers build a safer internet.

Basically, every Internet service is inseparable from Cloudflare. For example, when you log in to a website, the service that requires you to verify that you are a real person before continuing to the next step is mostly provided by Cloudflare.

According to Cloudflare, NET Dollar is a new USD-backed stablecoin that will provide instant and secure transactions for the agentic web. NET Dollar will help build a new business model for the internet that rewards originality, sustains creativity, and empowers innovation in an AI-driven world.

NET Dollar targets AI agents

Cloudflare stated that AI is fundamentally changing how humans interact with the internet. Instead of personally controlling every interaction, humans are beginning to delegate tasks to autonomous AI agents, such as booking flights, ordering groceries, and managing calendars. For this to happen, the underlying financial system must also evolve. The AI-driven internet requires an instant, global, and secure currency that enables AI agents, developers, and creators to transact instantly, automatically, and reliably.

Since its founding, Cloudflare has been a global company dedicated to helping customers worldwide improve performance, secure websites and networks, and develop and deploy applications. Today, Cloudflare is committed to achieving this goal through transactions, providing a fast, secure, and globally accessible internet-native payment system. Stablecoins are one of many tools that, alongside the existing financial system, can help the AI-driven internet thrive, bringing speed, trust, and interoperability.

“For decades, the internet’s business model has relied primarily on advertising platforms and bank transfers,” said Matthew Prince, Cloudflare co-founder and CEO. “The internet’s next business model will be driven by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions – tools that shift incentives toward truly valuable original creative content. By leveraging our global network, we will help modernize financial channels, enabling the transfer of money at internet speeds, creating a more open and valuable internet for everyone.”

NET Dollar main features and use cases

NET Dollar will have five major features:

  • Intelligent Commerce: NET Dollar is built for the rise of intelligent agents and machines, enabling seamless automated transactions without human intervention.
  • Real-time settlement: The rise of autonomous agents and connected devices is creating a new economic paradigm. These systems require a reliable medium of exchange that can handle high-frequency automated transactions without human intervention.
  • Programmable: Rules, triggers, and workflows can be embedded directly into payments, making them smarter and more adaptable.
  • Global and interoperable: NET Dollar will operate across networks and ecosystems, enabling frictionless global trade
  • 1:1 USD Backing: Each token will be fully collateralized by USD, ensuring transparency, reliability, and price stability.

NET Dollar to realize the use case of intelligent payment:

  • Make payments easy anywhere in the world: Agents need systems that are not only fast and secure, but also trustworthy, transparent, and reliable in executing payments globally – across currencies, geographies, and time zones.
  • Enable instant, automated transactions: Personal agents will be able to perform instant, programmed actions, such as paying for the cheapest flight or ordering a product as soon as it becomes available. Business agents can be instructed to pay suppliers upon confirmation of delivery.
  • Unlocking new business models for the internet: NET Dollar will enable creators to be rewarded for unique and original content, developers to easily monetize APIs and applications, and AI companies to give back to the ecosystem that supports them by fairly compensating content sources.

Cloudflare also said it contributes to open standards such as the Intelligent Payment Protocol and x402 to simplify the process of sending and receiving payments on the internet.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

Shiba Inu painted important picture that suggests potential rally recovery potential
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-7.88%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001175-0.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:34
Share
Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Cloudflare just rewrote a chapter in the crypto playbook. On September 25, the company revealed Cloudflare Net Dollar, a U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin designed to fuel the “agentic web”, where AI agents transact on behalf of users. Matthew Prince, Cloudflare’s cofounder and CEO, framed it plainly: “The Internet’s next business model will be powered by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions… By using our global network, we are going to help modernize the financial rails needed to move money at the speed of the Internet.” This is not a casual side step into crypto; it’s a pivot to reimagine how value flows in a web increasingly governed by autonomous systems. Why NET Dollar Matters for the Agentic Web The internet has long depended on ads, subscriptions, and bank transfers. But these often fail when machines, not humans, do the spending. Cloudflare Net Dollar is built to change that. It aims to support: Instant, global paymentsAI agents must operate across currencies, borders, and time zones. NET Dollar promises fast, secure transactions that work everywhere. Programmable microtransactionsAgents could buy the cheapest flight ticket the moment it drops, or auto-pay a supplier upon delivery. NET Dollar is engineered for that kind of trigger-based flow. Creator-friendly economicsThe stablecoin opens new models: creators earning small, precise payments, developers monetizing APIs, and AI firms compensating content sources directly. Standards and interoperabilityCloudflare is backing open architectures like the Agent Payments Protocol and x402, so agents and services can transact beyond silos. Market and Competitive Context The stablecoin world isn’t virgin territory. Giants like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) dominate, with a combined value in the hundreds of billions. Regulatory frameworks are tightening—2025 saw the passing of stablecoin legislation in the U.S., which demands full backing and transparency. Still, Cloudflare’s edge lies in infrastructure. It already powers huge swaths of the web with performance, security, and global reach. Embedding Cloudflare Net Dollar into that backbone could heighten adoption. As one blockchain commentator wrote: “They need to deal with a coming tidal wave of agentic bot traffic… one way is erect a toll booth that forces agents to identify, whitelist, and/or pay for access.” Notably, the details remain opaque: exact launch timing, partner banks, and blockchain architecture are all “coming soon.” Signals to Watch: Crypto Indicators & Risks To evaluate Cloudflare Net Dollar, here are key metrics and warning signs: Backing and reserves: Stability depends on fully collateralized USD holdings and regular audits. On-chain activity: Volume, velocity, and contract interactions will hint at real use. Adoption by agents & developers: How quickly AI platforms integrate NET Dollar will show momentum. Regulatory compliance: Stablecoin rules vary by jurisdiction; failure to adapt spells trouble. Competition and differentiation: Will AI payments favor open standards over closed ecosystems? Liquidity and market spread: If spreads widen or slippage is high, adoption will suffer. Related Moves & Industry Reactions Just days ago, Google teamed with Coinbase and others to unveil an open AI payments protocol that supports stablecoin flows across platforms.  Meanwhile, banking voices warn that stablecoins could siphon trillions from traditional deposits. Still, crypto analysts see this as an opportunity: if AI agents become the biggest stablecoin users, Cloudflare is staking a claim to that future. In The Block’s coverage, the U.S. Senate is gearing up for a crypto tax hearing on October 1, spotlighting how Washington is thinking about digital assets. Conclusion Cloudflare Net Dollar is more than a crypto flurry; it’s a strategic bet on a new financial plumbing for an AI-powered internet. It bridges infrastructure and value, aiming to let machines spend as fluidly as humans. The vision is bold. Execution must be flawless. If Cloudflare nails the launch, backs it with transparency, and wins developer trust, NET Dollar could anchor the next wave of agentic commerce. But if the tendrils of regulation, adoption lag, or technical missteps choke momentum, it risks being another promising token that never quite finds traction. FAQs about Cloudflare Net Dollar Q1: What is the difference between Cloudflare Net Dollar and USDC/USDT?NET Dollar is purpose-built for AI agents and embedded into web infrastructure, while USDC/USDT are generalist stablecoins used across many DeFi and payment systems. Q2: Will every NET Dollar be backed 1:1 with U.S. dollars?Yes, Cloudflare says the stablecoin will be fully backed by U.S. dollar reserves, aligned with regulatory expectations. Q3: Which blockchain will NET Dollar use?Cloudflare hasn’t disclosed the chain yet. That decision may impact speed, costs, and interoperability. Q4: What is the agentic web?The “agentic web” refers to a future internet where autonomous AI agents perform tasks—booking, shopping, scheduling—on humans’ behalf, demanding payments and decision logic without human intervention. Glossary of Key Terms Stablecoin: A crypto token pegged to a stable asset (often the U.S. dollar) to minimize volatility. Agentic Web: The next generation internet where AI agents carry out transactions and tasks autonomously. Microtransaction: A very small financial transaction, often fractions of a dollar, enabled by high-speed rails. Programmable Payment: A payment tied to code or triggers, allowing actions (e.g. “pay when X occurs”) to execute automatically. x402/Agent Payments Protocol: Open standards for embedding payments into web and AI flows, enabling standardized machine-to-machine transactions. Velocity: How quickly money circulates (turnover) — a key measure of transaction activity. Read More: Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions">Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions
LayerNet
NET$0.00007245+2.83%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-0.17%
Union
U$0.010594-15.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:30
Share
Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

Momenta is seeking to raise several hundred million dollars in new funding at a valuation exceeding $5 billion.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 19:15
Share

Trending News

More

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

The Smartest Way to Get Your Coins to Work for You in 2025 Through CryptoMiningFirm

South Korea's BDACS launches KRW1, the first stablecoin backed by the Korean won, on Avalanche