Ant Digital and Longsin Technology establish "Ant Chain Credit" to digitize green assets

PANews reported on September 12th that Ant Digital and Longsin Technology Group announced the joint establishment of Ant Chain Trust, a platform leveraging blockchain, IoT , and AI technologies to provide green asset management and dynamic rating and pricing services. The platform, which covers the entire process from asset on-chain integration and data aggregation to asset management and rating and pricing, aims to address data silos and dynamic evaluation challenges in traditional green asset management, promoting the tokenization of green assets and building digital trust.

