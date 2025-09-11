Ant Digital launches smart proxy contracts, which will be natively deployed on its Layer 2 blockchain, Jovay.

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to official sources, at the 2025 Inclusion Bund Conference Token Economy Forum on September 11th, Ant Financial CTO Yan Ying announced the launch of the new "Agentic Contract," which will be natively deployed on its next-generation Layer 2 blockchain, Jovay. "This is a fundamental upgrade for smart contracts," she explained, explaining that smart contracts will transition from "automation" based on preset rules to "autonomy" with contextual awareness and dynamic decision-making capabilities, fueling the intelligent transition of the global value network.

