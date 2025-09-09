Ant Digital puts $8.4B of Chinese green energy assets on its blockchain

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/09 21:26
Mind-AI
MA$0.0004409-0.56%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000361+13.88%

Ant Digital, the tech arm of Jack Ma’s Ant Group, is tokenizing $8.4 billion worth of energy assets to create a globally accessible green energy market.

Summary
  • A division of Jack Ma’s Ant Group is quietly tokenizing clean energy assets in China
  • The company plans to issue RWAs based on energy assets and open them up for investment
  • Plans to list these tokens globally are pending regulatory approval

China’s biggest multinational firm is quietly moving to put energy infrastructure valued at over 60 billion yuan, or $8.4 billion, on the blockchain. According to a September 9 report by Bloomberg, Ant Digital, the tech arm of Jack Ma’s Ant Group, has been collecting data from infrastructure such as wind turbines and solar panels and uploading the data to its AntChain network.

The company plans to issue real-world asset tokens based on this infrastructure, which would enable it to secure financing for clean energy development. According to Bloomberg, some of these tokenization efforts have already begun.

Ant Digital is also considering listing these tokens on decentralized exchanges. Notably, this could enable investors from all over the world to gain exposure to China’s push toward clean energy. Still, the company did not wish to comment on the plan, as the move largely depends on approval from Chinese regulators.

China’s green energy push

Despite accounting for the largest share of fossil fuel emissions in the last 20 years compared to any other country, China is investing heavily in renewable energy. According to a report from Renewable Capacity Statistics, renewable energy currently accounts for over 50% of Chinese energy generation capacity.

China sees renewable energy as its ticket to energy independence due to a lack of domestic oil reserves. Chinese authorities also cited their commitment to renewable energy goals as the main reason for their 2021 ban on crypto mining.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10038+0.42%
MAY
MAY$0.0427+3.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:27
Share
CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

Ağustos ayının ortalarında 124 bin doları aşarak yeni bir zirveye ulaşan Bitcoin, o zamandan bu yana bir düşüş eğiliminde bulunuyor. Bazı analistler bunun bir ayı piyasasının başlangıcına işaret edebileceğini belirtirken, bazıları ise boğa aşamasında yaşanan sağlıklı bir düzeltme olduğunu savunuyor. Bu konuda son güncel analiz CryptoQuant analisti Axel Adler’den geldi. Buna göre analist, ayı piyasasının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016462-2.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:19
Share
France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

France and Germany want the European Union to go after Russia’s energy profits by naming its largest oil companies in the bloc’s next sanctions package. The proposal demands the EU include Lukoil and its trading arm Litasco in the 19th round of penalties, to choke off what Paris and Berlin call “Moscow’s capacity to export […]
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00028+40.00%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002357+1.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 21:20
Share

Trending News

More

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

BJMINING launches new cloud mining service

Genki, Nintendo finally reach resolution over prerelease promotions of Switch 2