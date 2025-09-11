Ant Group CEO Han Xinyi: We will resolutely not issue virtual currency and will not participate in any form of speculation

By: PANews
2025/09/11 14:55
PANews reported on September 11th that during the 2025 Inclusion Beach Conference, Ant Group CEO Han Xinyi, while discussing the token economy, stated that in exploring tokenization, exploring its value and mitigating risks should be given equal priority. He emphasized that "compliance is the lifeline of innovation," and that from the outset, Ant Group had clearly defined its boundaries: "We will resolutely not issue virtual currencies or engage in any form of speculation; we will focus on technological infrastructure, serving the industry rather than disrupting it; and we will strive to create new value rather than compete for existing gains."

