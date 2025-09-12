Ant Group CEO: We Will Never Issue Crypto, Compliance Matters

Ant Group CEO Han Xinyi outlined the company’s cautious approach to the token economy. He highlighted compliance, risk management, and real-world integration as core priorities.

Han stressed that token initiatives must solve practical economic challenges rather than serve as speculative tools, reflecting a measured strategy for China’s blockchain ecosystem.

Tokens Focused on Real-World Utility

At Thursday’s 2025 Inclusion·Bund Summit, Han Xinyi explained that tokens should improve trust, efficiency, and cost management in tangible industries. He noted that global Web3 native assets now exceed $3.8 trillion. However, most of these assets remain concentrated on trading and value storage, with limited interaction with the physical economy. Therefore, tokens can achieve sustainable value only if they address real economic needs.

Ant Group has explored tokenization for several years. In the past year, it advanced RWA (Real World Asset) sandbox initiatives, which aim to enhance the circulation and interconnection of real-world assets. Furthermore, Han emphasized that asset tokenization and token-based payments are key drivers for linking digital and physical economies. Together, these developments could create infrastructure that supports efficient value flows in real-world industries.

Han highlighted that blockchain infrastructure is improving in scalability and performance. In addition, AI and IoT integration are generating digital-native assets suitable for tokenization. Meanwhile, privacy-preserving technologies, including zero-knowledge proofs, are facilitating a shift from traditional trust mechanisms to digital trust systems. He added that tokenization is expanding beyond finance into renewable energy and computing power sectors. At the same time, token payments are moving from crypto trading to consumer and enterprise payment applications.

Han described the token economy as entering an early development phase. Therefore, careful exploration and research are essential to balance value creation and risk management. He emphasized that stability and long-term vision are more crucial than rapidly pursuing innovation or novelty. As a result, Ant Group focuses on building technological infrastructure and serving industries rather than engaging in speculative activities.

Compliance and Risk Management

Throughout his speech, Han reinforced that compliance is the foundation for innovation. He confirmed Ant Group will not issue cryptocurrencies or participate in hype-driven schemes. Instead, the company prioritizes regulatory adherence, risk monitoring, and creating new value. Consequently, token initiatives are framed to support sustainable blockchain integration into China’s real economy.