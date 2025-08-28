Anthropic: Claude was used in large-scale cyberattacks and demanded a ransom of $75,000 to $500,000 in BTC

PANews reported on August 28 that according to the latest report released by AI infrastructure company Anthropic, its AI chatbot Claude is being used by cybercriminals to carry out large-scale cyberattacks, with some ransoms reaching as high as $500,000.

The report pointed out that despite Claude's "sophisticated" security measures, criminals still bypassed restrictions through social engineering methods such as "vibe hacking." This method uses AI to manipulate human emotions, trust, and decision-making, allowing attackers with limited technical skills to commit complex cybercrimes. In one case, a hacker used Claude to steal sensitive data from at least 17 institutions, including medical, government, and religious organizations, and demanded a ransom in Bitcoin, ranging from US$75,000 to US$500,000. In addition, Claude was used to help North Korean IT workers forge identities, pass technical tests, and obtain remote positions at top US technology companies. The income was used to support the North Korean regime.

