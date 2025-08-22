Anthropic in talks to raise up to $10 billion in new funding: People familiar with the matter

PANews reported on August 22 that, according to people familiar with the matter, Anthropic is close to reaching an agreement on a new round of financing of up to $10 billion. This amount is higher than expected and is one of the largest financings for an artificial intelligence startup to date. People familiar with the matter said that negotiations are still ongoing and the final amount is subject to change. Earlier reports said that Anthropic is in advanced discussions and plans to raise $5 billion in this round of financing, with a valuation of $170 billion. People familiar with the matter said that this amount has increased significantly due to strong investor demand. It is reported that the investment firm Iconiq Capital will lead the financing round. Other expected participants include TPG Inc., Lightspeed Venture Partners, Spark Capital, and Menlo Ventures, according to people familiar with the matter. Anthropic has also held discussions with the Qatar Investment Authority and Singapore's sovereign fund, the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), about joining this round of negotiations.