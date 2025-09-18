Anti-fraud company SEON completes $80 million Series C financing, led by Sixth Street Growth

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to TechFundingNews, global fraud prevention company SEON announced the completion of an $80 million Series C funding round led by Sixth Street Growth, with participation from IVP , Creandum , Firebolt , and Hearst. This brings SEON's total funding to $187 million. The new funds will be used to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets and optimize regional predictive models. SEON provides real-time fraud detection for digital businesses such as Revolut , Plaid , and Nubank , resulting in a 90% reduction in fraudulent account creation , an 80% increase in transaction monitoring accuracy , and a 75% reduction in manual reviews, according to customer reports . Michael Bauer, Managing Director of Sixth Street Growth, will join SEON's board of directors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.