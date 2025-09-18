Anti-fraud company SEON completes $80 million Series C financing, led by Sixth Street Growth

By: PANews
2025/09/18 20:48
Chainbase
C$0.26661+9.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.06509+2.42%

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to TechFundingNews, global fraud prevention company SEON announced the completion of an $80 million Series C funding round led by Sixth Street Growth, with participation from IVP , Creandum , Firebolt , and Hearst. This brings SEON's total funding to $187 million. The new funds will be used to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets and optimize regional predictive models. SEON provides real-time fraud detection for digital businesses such as Revolut , Plaid , and Nubank , resulting in a 90% reduction in fraudulent account creation , an 80% increase in transaction monitoring accuracy , and a 75% reduction in manual reviews, according to customer reports . Michael Bauer, Managing Director of Sixth Street Growth, will join SEON's board of directors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

PANews reported on September 18 that on-chain data showed that the Royal Government of Bhutan once again transferred 570 bitcoins (approximately US$ 66.85 million) to a new wallet, and it is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past. 5 hours ago, the Bhutanese government transferred 343.1 bitcoins .
1
1$0.003865+286.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04467+4.17%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02521+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 21:32
Share
Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

In crypto presales, early participants often gain access to lower entry prices before later rounds increase costs. That’s why all eyes are on Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) right now. With The post Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
MilkyWay
MILK$0.04526+8.61%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00583--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-5.22%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/18 21:44
Share
Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

PANews reported on September 18 that according to AggrNews, a former Pantera partner leads Solmate in the UAE and manages the $300 million Solana digital asset treasury (DAT).
Solana
SOL$248.19+5.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

Plasma will launch TGE on September 25th

US semiconductor stocks opened strong, with Intel up 27%