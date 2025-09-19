Anti-Money Laundering is the stablecoin use case no one talks about

Stablecoins’ transparent blockchain nature could revolutionize financial crime detection, giving law enforcement unprecedented global transaction visibility.

Opinion by: Debanjan Chatterjee, financial analyst

The trajectory of the stablecoin industry is heavily influenced by warring factions on opposite sides debating possible criminal use. Stablecoin opposers point to transfers of illicit funds. Proponents argue that the transparent nature of blockchains can be used to detect such crimes.

There is a lack of awareness of how a deep integration of stablecoins in global finance can drive the use of blockchain’s properties of immutability and transparency to fight financial crimes, even in traditional finance.

