Apollo CEO Marc Rowan says traditional investing model is ‘broken’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 22:19
DAR Open Network
D$0,03127+1,92%
Threshold
T$0,01588+0,69%
GET
GET$0,008575-6,76%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09782-0,37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017562-4,22%

A version of this article appeared in CNBC’s Inside Alts newsletter, a guide to the fast-growing world of alternative investments, from private equity and private credit to hedge funds and venture capital. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

The revolution in private markets and private lending is setting the stage for a sweeping investor shift out of publicly traded stocks and into alternatives, according to Apollo Global CEO Marc Rowan.

With the stock market increasingly driven by passive investing and indexing, and dominated by a handful of mega-tech stocks, investors seeking diversification will need to start turning to the rapidly expanding private markets, Rowan told CNBC.

“I do think [investing] is broken,” he said. “We had this notion 40 years ago that private was risky and public was safe. What if that’s just fundamentally wrong?”

Rowan and Apollo are at the forefront of a tectonic shift in the investing landscape, with the lines between public and private markets blurring and the burgeoning business of private credit funding a growing share of corporate America’s growth.

Get Inside Alts directly to your inbox

A handful of private equity giants are now muscling out the banks and stock markets to make trillions of dollars of loans and open up new opportunities – and risks – for investors.

Apollo, Blackstone and KKR together now have more than $2.6 trillion of assets under management, more than quadruple what they held a decade ago. Apollo alone has $840 billion in assets, up from $40 billion in 2008, Rowan said.

“I’d like to attribute that to good management, but that wouldn’t be true,” Rowan said. “The answer is, there are just fundamental factors that are reshaping and growing private markets.”

Those factors start with the post-financial crisis regulations that curbed bank lending and allowed the private credit market to step in and provide long-term (and in many cases riskier) loans to large corporate borrowers.

Marc Rowan, chief executive officer of Apollo Global Management LLC, speaks during an interview on an episode of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Private credit as an investment class expanded, first among endowments, sovereign wealth funds and pensions and later among family offices and high-net-worth investors. With returns of up to 15% or more, hundreds of billions of dollars flowed into private credit funds.

At the same time, the effectiveness of the 60-40 portfolio of stocks and bonds has become outdated, Rowan said. The rise of exchange-traded funds and indexing means most investors do little research about the individual stocks they own. Even the indexes are now driven by a handful of mega-tech stocks. And as stocks and bonds have become more correlated, diversification needs to be redefined.

Rowan said the decline in the number of publicly traded companies – from 8,000 in the 1990s to about 4,000 today – means investors aren’t actually getting the investment benefits of the American economy.

“When we own the S&P 500, do we actually own the 500?” he said. “Ten stocks are now 40% of the index. We have lost the ability to really invest in a way that reflects the strength of the U.S. market, or, quite frankly, the strength of any market.”

Instead, he said, investors will start allocating more of their fixed income and their equities portfolios in private investments.

Private credit firms have about $450 billion available to invest, according to Preqin.

And today’s private credit loans often involve big, publicly traded companies. Meta Platforms, for instance, just secured $29 billion in financing from a group led by Blue Owl Capital and Pacific Investment Management Co. for a data center in Louisiana.

Air France, AB InBev, Intel and AT&T have all turned to Apollo for loans rather than traditional banks. Investors and companies are just waking up to the potential size of the market, Rowan said.

“If private credit is direct lending, leverage lending, below investment grade, it’s roughly a $1.5 trillion market,” he said. “If private credit is investment grade and the low investment grade, it’s a $40 trillion market today. Today, the vast majority of what we do is investment grade, and that always shocks people.”

While the risks of investing in private credit are well known, Rowan said they’re often misunderstood. Investing in a loan to Meta, for instance, shouldn’t be considered more risky than buying its stock through an index.

“What if private is both safe and risky, and public is both safe and risky, and they are just differing degrees of liquidity?” he said. “That’s the world I think we’re in.”

As alternatives start to move down the investing ladder, from institutions to family offices and eventually to retail investors, concerns are growing that retail investors would be putting a portion of their retirement savings into less liquid assets. After all, Harvard, Yale and other endowments are now struggling to sell a portion of their private equity and alternatives investments at discounts to raise needed cash.

Rowan said the rise of new funds, market makers and ETF products will provide increasing levels of liquidity as the private credit world matures. Yet, he said some level of illiquidity is important for higher returns.

“If you work with Apollo today and you want to be 100% private investment grade, every 30 days, you can take 100% of your money out,” he said. “As an investor, if you don’t have the capacity to bear 30 days of illiquidity, you should not be in private markets.”

Last month, the Trump administration issued an executive order that will start opening the door for more alternative investments and crypto in 401(k) plans. Rowan said the process will take time but that the experience of countries that allow more alternatives in national retirement plans – including Australia, Israel and Mexico – bodes well for U.S. investors.

Expanding access will also eventually lead to lower fees, stronger performance and more transparency in an investment segment that’s still widely seen as opaque.

“There’s no market in the world where transparency and opening up the market has not brought better access, lower prices and a weeding out of the poor managers,” he said.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/02/apollo-ceo-marc-rowan-says-traditional-investing-model-is-broken.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0,9994-2,64%
Everscale
EVER$0,00944-4,55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0799+12,06%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
The Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 346 BTC after doubling fundraising target

The Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 346 BTC after doubling fundraising target

The Smarter Web Company has expanded its BTC treasury to over 346 coins, following a a highly successful fundraise that brought in nearly double its initial target. On June 19, London-listed technology firm The Smarter Web Company announced that it had…
Bitcoin
BTC$110 612,02+1,52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0799+12,06%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 16:28
Share
Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

A tax panel in India has called for a sharp increase in consumer levies on high end electric vehicles that may have a bearing on sales for automakers like Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and BYD, according to a government document. The steep levies target vehicles priced above $46,000, according to the document, which comes as the government is pushing for Indians to buy domestic products as the US imposed high tariffs strain trade relations between the two countries. The panel’s proposals align with India’s PM The directive comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking at reforming the country’s tax system. Currently, India taxes all electric cars at 5%. Now, the Indian government has recommended hefty cuts in goods and services tax (GST) that could make everything from shampoos to electronics cheaper. A key panel that has been tasked with coming up with rate suggestions to the country’s GST Council is in support of sweeping cuts to many items in line with the Prime Minister’s overhaul. The document that details the recommendations however shows that the panel has called for raising taxes on electric vehicles. According to the document, the panel has proposed raising GST rate to 18% from the current 5% on electric vehicles that are priced at between 2 million and 4 million rupees which is equivalent to $23,000 to $46,000. For cars that are above $46,000, the panel has also proposed raising the tax to 28% arguing that these vehicles are for the “upper segment” of the society and largely imported and not manufactured locally. According to a government source familiar with discussions and cited by Reuters, the government has decided to do away with the 28% tax rate, leaving the GST Council with two options. The first is to increase the tax on electric vehicles to 18% while the second option is to put them in a newly planned 40% category that was created for certain high-end goods. Foreign automakers will feel the pinch in India The GST Council is expected to review the proposal at a meeting scheduled for September 3 to 4. The council is led by the federal finance minister and has members from all Indian states. Meanwhile, in response to the Reuters article, the Nifty Auto index went down as much as 0.05% as local automakers Mahindra and Mahindra fell 3%. Tata Motors dropped 1.2%. While the EV market in India is still small, accounting for 5% of total cars sold in April to July this year, its growth has been rapid. EV sales in the country surged 93% to 15,500 units during that same period. “The uptake of electric vehicles is increasing, and while the low rate of 5% is to incentivise faster adoption of electric vehicles, it is also important to signal that higher-priced EVs can be taxed at higher rates,” said the document, detailing the tax panel’s recommendations. With the latest proposal in the pipeline, domestic electric vehicle makers like Mahindra and Tata Motors may be affected, although their offerings above the 2-million-rupee range are limited. However, foreign electric vehicle makers that have luxury offerings will be hit the hardest. For instance, Tesla recently launched its Model Y in India with a base price of $65,000, while Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and BYD also offer high end electric vehicles. For Tesla, which entered the Indian market in July, it has already received fewer orders than it anticipated. The firm has recorded orders just above 600 since its launch in India. The company plans to deliver 300-500 units from its Shanghai plant in 2025, with the first batch expected this month, targeting cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram. In July, Tata Motors led Indian EV market commanding about 40% market share while Mahindra followed at 18%. BYD holds 3% while BMW and Mercedes account for a combined 2%. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Threshold
T$0,01587+0,57%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,194+9,54%
GST
GST$0,005335-0,01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

The Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 346 BTC after doubling fundraising target

Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months