Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Bid To Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook For Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:22
Chainbase
C$0.26048+0.15%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03428-2.69%
Union
U$0.016357-18.21%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10039-0.83%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.588+0.12%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.013123+2.36%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00594+3.30%

Topline

A federal appeals court on Monday night dismissed President Donald Trump’s emergency bid to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a ruling that comes hours before a key two-day meeting, where the central bank is set to make a decision on interest rates.

Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook listens during an open meeting of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Key Facts

In a 2-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court’s decision allowing Cook to continue serving in her role while her legal challenge against the attempted removal proceeds.

The ruling means Cook will be able to attend the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, unless the Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to intervene.

Writing the concurring opinion, Biden appointee Judge Bradley Garcia noted that granting the government’s emergency request to allow for her removal would “upend, not preserve, the status quo” as it could “introduce the possibility of ‘the disruptive effect of the repeated removal and reinstatement’ of Cook during this litigation”

The judge then added: “Given that Cook has a property interest in her position, she is entitled to ‘some kind’ of process before removal,” adding that even the Trump administration did not dispute the fact that “it provided Cook no meaningful notice or opportunity to respond to the allegations against her.”

The ruling upholds a decision made last week by D.C. federal judge Jia Cobb, who found that “Cook has made a strong showing that her purported removal was done in violation of the Federal Reserve Act’s ‘for cause’ provision.”

What Do We Know About Stephen Miran’s Appointment?

As the litigation over Trump’s firing of Cook proceeds, Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Miran is set to join the Federal Reserve board after the Senate cleared his nomination in a vote on Monday. The vote to approve Miran’s nomination passed 48-47, along party lines, with Democrats expressing concern about the appointment impacting the central bank’s independence. Last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., referred to Miran as a “Donald Trump puppet” and warned he would help the president “undermine the independence and seize control of the Fed.”

What Do We Know About Trump’s Attempt To Fire Cook?

Late last month, Trump announced he was moving to fire Cook, alleging she had engaged in mortgage fraud. The president, who has clashed with the Federal Reserve over interest rate cuts, shared a copy of a letter he sent to Cook, which argued that the Federal Reserve Act allows him to remove governors at his discretion “for cause” and adds that he has “determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position.” The president’s letter raised allegations made by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte that Cook had committed mortgage fraud by claiming two properties as her primary residence. In response, Cook questioned the legality of Trump’s action and said: “President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so. I will not resign. I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.”

Crucial Quote

Warren, the senior most Democrat on the Senate’s banking committee, wrote on X: “The courts keep rejecting Donald Trump’s illegal attempt to take over the Fed so he can scapegoat away his failure to lower costs for American families. If the courts – including the Supreme Court – continue to uphold the law, Lisa Cook will keep her seat as a Fed Governor.”

Further Reading

Could Trump Fire Lisa Cook Before Tuesday’s Fed Meeting? What To Know As Court Battle Heats Up. (Forbes)

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Firing Of Fed Governor Lisa Cook (Forbes)

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Sues Trump Over Firing (Forbes)

Trump Says He Is Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook—She Says President Lacks Authority To Do So (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/16/federal-appeals-court-blocks-trumps-bid-to-fire-fed-governor-lisa-cook-ahead-of-rate-cut-meeting/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger." Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12222-6.96%
Threshold
T$0.0168+1.94%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002445+1.36%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 14:54
Share
Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

CBBI 75, MVRV Healthy, Miners Calm: Why the Data Says $200K Is Still in PlayContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.42%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-3.59%
Share
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Share
PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

On September 15th, Base announced it was exploring the issuance of a native token, sparking significant market interest and a surge in the overall ecosystem. Projects integrated with the Base App have performed particularly well. Since the invitation-only beta launch in July 2025, the waiting list has exceeded one million, and Base has gradually integrated various crypto projects and features, focusing on social, DeFi, gaming, and content creation. PANews has compiled a list of seven projects that have yet to list on Coinbase. Among them, Noice shows strong growth potential in the near term due to expectations of listing, but its overall market capitalization remains in its early stages.
NEAR
NEAR$2.683+2.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001735+3.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361-0.94%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

Social media platform Stocktwits announces Polymarket as its official prediction market partner

Huang Licheng's 5x leveraged long position in $PUMP has generated a floating profit of over $300,000 USD