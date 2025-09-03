Appeals Court Rules Most Of Trump’s Tariffs Are Illegal— Lawyer Behind Lawsuit On Levies Talks What’s Next

On “Forbes Newsroom,” Ilya Somin, a legal scholar and attorney, discussed his and the Liberty Justice Center’s lawsuit against the Trump Administration, which argues the tariffs invoked using IEEPA are illegal, as well as the recent ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which struck down most of the levies.
Watch the full interview above.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/09/02/appeals-court-rules-most-of-trumps-tariffs-are-illegal–lawyer-behind-lawsuit-on-levies-talks-whats-next/