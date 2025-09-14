Apple AI executive leaves role after high-profile Siri setbacks

Apple’s artificial intelligence strategy has been dealt another blow with the departure of Robby Walker, one of its most senior AI and search executives, following years of delays and frustrations around the company’s flagship voice assistant Siri.

Walker, who reported directly to AI chief John Giannandrea, used to be in charge of Siri until recently. He changed roles earlier this year to lead Apple’s Answers team after a major reshuffling, which some attribute to the challenges Apple was facing with rolling out Apple Intelligence.

Oversight of Siri was transferred to software engineering head Craig Federighi after promised improvements to the assistant were delayed.

A future release now in question

Walker was reportedly moved on to oversee the development of a new AI-powered web search tool similar to products from Perplexity and ChatGPT.

The search project is scheduled for release in 2026, but with his impending exit, the timeline for that launch may be called into question. Walker was known internally as a defender of Siri’s long-term potential.

In a March internal meeting, he likened Apple’s work on AI to “swimming hundreds of miles” only to be criticized for “not getting to Hawaii,” acknowledging delays but insisting progress was significant.

An exodus of AI talent

Walker’s exit follows a string of high-profile departures from Apple’s AI division. Ruoming Pang, who led Apple’s AI models team, left for Meta earlier this year, with several engineers and researchers following him. Frank Chu, another senior figure who was working in the search services team, has also moved to Meta.

This talent flight has intensified concerns about Apple’s ability to retain top AI talent at a time when rivals, including Google, Meta, and Microsoft, are racing ahead with advanced generative AI products. The defections risk hollowing out Apple’s institutional expertise just as demand for generative AI capabilities in consumer hardware accelerates.

The departures come as Apple’s AI strategy faces heat from investors and consumers. The company unveiled its “Apple Intelligence” suite of features earlier this year, integrating large language models into the iPhone and Mac.

What’s next for Apple?

Critics point out that Siri, launched in 2011, has failed to capitalize on a technology it pioneered more than a decade ago, and now it’s lagging behind in the race for AI leadership.

The development of Apple’s own AI-powered search system was welcomed with enthusiasm, especially by its ecosystem, as it was seen as the next major step for the tech giant. Its debut, however, may now be delayed under new leadership.

Despite the recent challenges, some investors remain optimistic about Apple’s chances of turning the tide around.

