Apple Event 2025: the thinnest iPhone, smart headphones, new smartwatches, and AI services

On September 9, the Apple Event presentation took place.

The company presented new iPhone models, Apple Watch, AirPods and AI services.

On September 9, 2025, Apple held its Apple Event presentation, during which the company unveiled a number of new products. These included new models of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, as well as innovations in software. The Incrypted editorial team has prepared a text summary of this event for you.

The presentation took place at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino. The slogan of the event is Awe Dropping. The presentation was dedicated to Apple’s new products.

As part of the event, the company presented four new models at once:

iPhone 17. A device with a 6.3″ Super Retina XDR display, a six-core Apple A19 processor, second-generation Ceramic Shield glass and a 48-megapixel main camera. The model with a 256GB hard drive will cost from $799. Pre-order is September 12, and the market launch is September 19;

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. 6.3″ and 6.9″ display, respectively. Processor – Apple A19 Pro. Hard disk capacity – 256GB to 2TB in the Pro Max. The presence of Dual Capture feature that allows you to capture the main and front cameras at the same time. Increased battery capacity, claimed up to 39 hours in video playback mode in the older model. Priced at $1099 and starting at $1199;

iPhone Air. The device is positioned as the company’s thinnest smartphone. The thickness of the body is 5.5 millimeters, with a weight of 145 grams. The display is 6.5″. Just one main camera. The same A19 Pro processor, but with a C1X modem, which, according to Apple, is twice as fast and consumes 30% less power. Cost – from $799.

It was the latter device that attracted the audience’s attention. Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus described the iPhone Air as “so thin and light that it seems to disappear in your hands”.

We should also note that the smartphones have received new colors. These include lavender, blue, orange, among others.

The new version of headphones from Apple has become more compact and can offer an improved fit due to a wider range of liners. At their core is the H3 chip with improved noise cancellation.

The headphones can also track heart rate, support 50 types of workouts and a new Workout Buddy feature with voice prompts during exercise. Battery life is up to eight hours and 10 hours in hearing aid mode.

However, the key feature of the AirPods Pro 3 is streaming translation thanks to Apple Intelligence. The headphones can translate speech and play it back immediately, muting the person you’re talking to. The cost is $249.

The Apple Watch lineup also got an update in the form of the Series 11, SE 3, and Ultra 3.

The first device gets a new ceramic coating, a liquid glass dial, and a round 5G antenna for improved efficiency. The battery life is up to 24 hours. It is priced from $399;

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the new flagship. The model features a larger OLED display with a wide viewing angle, offers 42 hours of battery life (72 hours in power saving mode) and supports two-way satellite communication for emergency communications. It is priced from $799;

Apple Watch SE 3 is the base model. There is support for Always On Display, and the S10 processor is installed. Some other features of the older models are also provided. Cost – from $249.

All models have received an operating system update to watchOS 26, which offers an improved interface and an expanded set of workouts. Changes also apply to the display (improved display, scratch protection) and human condition monitoring features.

Many people expected Apple to focus on AI features during this presentation. The company did introduce a few new services, but there were no global changes:

Live Translation. Real-time translation of text and audio messages in some apps, including FaceTime;

Call Screening. An AI-based tool for tracking spam and potential scammers;

Smart Suggestions.

All of the services are positioned as being built directly into the system. Apple has stated that they can work even without a network connection.

Final Cut Camera 2.0 is a major update to the firm’s video app, bringing support for ProRes RAW and Genlock to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The update also includes a host of smaller changes.

Apple has also announced the release date for new versions of its operating systems for its gadgets. They are expected on September 15, 2025.

Despite the abundance of novelties, the impression of Apple’s presentation turned out to be ambivalent. In particular, Daniel Newman, CEO of Futurum Group and a well-known tech analyst, expressed in X (formerly Twitter) his disappointment with Apple’s “growing lack of originality and innovation”, the Economic Times noted.

The company’s share price fell 1.5 percent after the close of the Sept. 9 session:

AAPL’s share price on the Nasdaq exchange. Source: TradingView. AAPL’s share price on the Nasdaq exchange. Source: TradingView.

Recall, back in June 2025, it was reported that Apple relied on user experience (UX) instead of integrating AI in new updates. According to experts, this could affect the company’s sales and market share.