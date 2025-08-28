Apple Faces Legal Setback Over Carbon Neutrality Marketing in Germany

TLDRs;

A German court barred Apple from labeling Apple Watch Series 9 as carbon neutral, citing misleading offset claims.

Apple’s Paraguay forestry project, tied to short land leases, was deemed insufficient for permanent carbon removal.

The ruling highlights growing legal scrutiny of environmental marketing under consumer protection and competition laws.

Apple maintains its climate strategy is sound and may appeal, while reaffirming its 2030 carbon-neutral pledge.

A regional court in Frankfurt, Germany, has ruled that Apple can no longer market its Apple Watch Series 9 models as “carbon neutral.”

The ruling comes after environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) challenged the tech giant’s claim, arguing that the company’s carbon offset project in Paraguay failed to provide lasting environmental benefits.

The court sided with the NGO, stating that Apple’s reliance on a tree-planting initiative in Paraguay could not credibly guarantee permanent carbon removal. Much of the land involved in the project is only leased until 2029, raising questions about whether the forest would continue beyond that date.

Apple, which has publicly committed to making all its products carbon neutral by 2030, rejected the decision and signaled it may appeal.

Carbon offsets face credibility test

The judgment highlights a broader issue for companies that use forestry-based offset projects to justify sustainability claims. Offsets are often marketed as permanent solutions to greenhouse gas emissions, but temporary arrangements, such as land leases or projects dependent on short-term funding, can undermine their credibility.

The Frankfurt court emphasized that Apple’s marketing implied permanence, but the lack of long-term security for the Paraguay project contradicted that narrative. Without guaranteed continuation of the eucalyptus forest after 2029, the carbon removal benefits remain uncertain.

This legal stance reflects an emerging trend where regulators are no longer content with aspirational climate pledges. Instead, they are demanding verifiable, durable commitments that match the scope of environmental claims.

Legal implications for green marketing

The lawsuit against Apple also underscores how green marketing claims are increasingly falling under competition law. DUH argued that Apple’s “carbon neutral” labeling amounted to unfair competition, misleading consumers into believing the product had no climate impact.

By framing environmental language as a competitive advantage, the court treated Apple’s claim in the same way as any other market promise, subject to verification and accountability. This shift could expose other technology firms and consumer brands to similar scrutiny if they cannot back up their environmental marketing with tangible, long-term evidence.

Legal experts say the case sets a precedent in Germany, potentially encouraging more challenges to corporate climate claims across Europe.

Apple stands by its climate goals

In response to the ruling, Apple defended its approach, insisting that both emissions reductions and carbon removal are essential to achieving global climate targets. The company stressed that the court upheld much of its methodology and indicated that an appeal remains on the table.

Despite the setback, Apple reiterated its 2030 carbon-neutral target across all products. However, with this ruling, the company now faces increased pressure to demonstrate that its climate commitments are built on lasting, transparent foundations rather than short-term projects.

