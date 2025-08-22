Apple has exposed a high-risk 0day vulnerability in iOS and macOS, and recommends users to upgrade to the latest version as soon as possible.

By: PANews
2025/08/22 14:29
PANews reported on August 22nd that, according to The Hacker News, Apple recently released security updates to address the zero-day vulnerability CVE-2025-43300 affecting iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. This vulnerability, located in the ImageIO framework, allows attackers to cause memory corruption via malicious images and has been exploited in targeted attacks. Affected systems include iOS 18.6.2, iPadOS 18.6.2/17.7.10, and macOS Ventura, Sonoma, and Sequoia versions. Apple has patched seven zero-day vulnerabilities that have been exploited in the wild this year.

According to OneKey founder Yishi, an attacker can achieve out-of-bounds memory read and write and remote code execution by sending a specially crafted image. This vulnerability has already been exploited by attackers. Users are advised to upgrade iOS and macOS to the latest versions as soon as possible.

