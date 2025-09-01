APT Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts, Leading a New Round of Industry Upgrades

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:20
APT Miner, a globally renowned cloud computing platform, today announced the official launch of its next-generation cloud mining contracts, marking another solid step forward in smart mining and green energy applications. This upgrade not only significantly improves computing power utilization and overall efficiency, but also further demonstrates its leadership in the global cloud computing industry.

Technological Upgrade: Doubled Efficiency, Green Driven

Unlike traditional models, APT Miner provides users with “one-click” computing power services through cloud deployment. Users can enjoy daily returns in the background without purchasing or maintaining any hardware.

The new contracts have been optimized at the algorithm and system levels, increasing computing power efficiency by more than 2 times. With the same investment, users’ average daily returns will be significantly increased.

At the same time, APT Miner continues to advance its green energy deployment. Several new data centers are powered by solar and wind power, reducing carbon emissions at the source and providing global investors with a more environmentally friendly and sustainable digital asset value-added solution.

Platform Advantages: Low Barrier, Intelligent, and Transparent

APT Miner was founded in 2018 with the goal of lowering the barrier to entry for crypto mining. Its services currently cover over 180 countries and regions and are trusted by millions of users.

The platform’s intelligent scheduling system and real-time monitoring module make the mining process more transparent and efficient. New users receive a $15 bonus upon registration, which can be used to purchase cloud computing contracts, kicking off their profitable journey.

Contract Examples (Partial)

BTC (Canaan Avalon A1466): Invest $100 → Total Net Profit $108

DOGE (Goldshell Mini DOGE Pro): Invest $500 → Total Net Profit $542

BTC (Antminer S19 XP): Invest $2,500 → Total Net Profit $2,991.25

DOGE (Goldshell LT6): Invest $7,500 → Total Net Profit $11,437.5

BTC (Antminer T21): Invest $15,000 → Total Net Profit $23,400

BTC/BCH (Antspace HK3): Invest $50,000 → Total Net Profit $85,600

For more contract options, please visit the official website: https://aptmining.com/

The application can also be downloaded directly from the official website.

Global Expansion and Future Strategy

A spokesperson for APT Miner stated:

“Hashrate will be the core cornerstone of the digital economy. This contract upgrade is the culmination of our team’s continuous research and development and optimization efforts, and represents our sincere gratitude to our global users for their long-term support.”

The company also revealed that it will further expand its green computing infrastructure and explore new business areas such as AI computing power leasing and cross-chain node hosting, continuing to build an open, intelligent, and low-carbon global computing power ecosystem.

Official Email: [email protected]

