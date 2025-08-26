Aptos’ APT Falls 4% as Crypto Markets Retreat

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 06:12
Aptos’ APT fell 4% over the 24-hour trading period, fluctuating within a 10% range, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model.

The token made a session high of $4.80 and a low of $4.38, initially advancing to $4.80 before declining sharply to $4.43 by morning hours, then consolidating around $4.45 with modest recovery indicators in the final trading hour, the model showed.

Significant volume-backed support materialized around the $4.38-$4.41 price zone, where institutional buying emerged, with the final hour demonstrating recovery momentum toward $4.45, suggesting potential market stabilization following the 9% decline from peak to trough, according to the model.

The drop in APT came as the wider crypto market also fell, with the broader market gauge, the Coindesk 20, down 3.2%.

In recent trading, Aptos was 3.7% lower over 24 hours, trading around $4.43.

On the news front, the EXPO2025 digital wallet, powered by Aptos, had half a million new accounts and 4.4 million transactions, according to a recent post on X. Meanwhile, DeFi lending protocol Aave recently launched on Aptos. This marked Aave’s first-ever deployment on a non-EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible blockchain.

Technical Analysis:

  • Exceptional trading volume of 6.6 million during 19:00 hour supported initial rally, followed by sustained volume support around $4.38-$4.41 price zone.
  • Clear ascending channel formation with successive higher lows at $4.39, $4.42, and $4.45 levels during the recovery phase.
  • Three distinct volume-driven rallies during the final hour breakout above $4.41 resistance level.
  • Strong institutional buying interest emerged at $4.38-$4.41 zone, establishing key support following 9% decline from peak.
  • The next psychological resistance level was identified at $4.50 following a successful breakout above $4.41.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/25/aptos-apt-falls-4-as-crypto-markets-retreat

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
