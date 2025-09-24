The post Arab League pushes AI drive; AI, IoT power finance shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Arab League pushes AI drive; AI, IoT power finance shift The Arab League has urged member states to double down on their artificial intelligence (AI) investments to achieve sustainable development goals in the region with an eye on digitization. The Arab League reaffirmed its commitment during a roundtable discussion on Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability, attended by representatives from member states. Titled ‘From Innovation to Impact,’ the event featured AI experts and leaders from various Arab organizations who came together to exchange ideas and insights. Nada Al-Ajezi, Director of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation Department at the Arab League, disclosed that the region has to view AI as a transformative force of change rather than a futuristic concept. In her keynote speech, Al-Ajezi noted that there is a shared responsibility among members of the Arab League to leverage AI and other emerging technologies for sustainable development. To use AI as the cornerstone for regional development, Al-Ajezi told attendees that regional and international cooperation is key for the Arab League. The Director urged members to collaborate in the development of watertight AI rules to guide the operations of service providers, aligning them with global standards. Furthermore, Al-Ajezi added that Arab countries that have surged ahead with AI development should carry out knowledge and talent exchanges with regional neighbors for even adoption. The Arab Economic and Social Council has adopted a resolution for the Sustainable Digital Transformation Roadmap 2025-2030, emphasizing that AI will play a significant role in this initiative. Al-Ajezi noted that the roadmap bears striking similarity to the United Nations’ Global Digital Compact, a resolution by member states to pursue AI cooperation and governance. Arab AI models rub shoulders with Western offerings With these overarching resolutions in play, attendees to the Arab League’s roundtable leaned… The post Arab League pushes AI drive; AI, IoT power finance shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Arab League pushes AI drive; AI, IoT power finance shift The Arab League has urged member states to double down on their artificial intelligence (AI) investments to achieve sustainable development goals in the region with an eye on digitization. The Arab League reaffirmed its commitment during a roundtable discussion on Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability, attended by representatives from member states. Titled ‘From Innovation to Impact,’ the event featured AI experts and leaders from various Arab organizations who came together to exchange ideas and insights. Nada Al-Ajezi, Director of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation Department at the Arab League, disclosed that the region has to view AI as a transformative force of change rather than a futuristic concept. In her keynote speech, Al-Ajezi noted that there is a shared responsibility among members of the Arab League to leverage AI and other emerging technologies for sustainable development. To use AI as the cornerstone for regional development, Al-Ajezi told attendees that regional and international cooperation is key for the Arab League. The Director urged members to collaborate in the development of watertight AI rules to guide the operations of service providers, aligning them with global standards. Furthermore, Al-Ajezi added that Arab countries that have surged ahead with AI development should carry out knowledge and talent exchanges with regional neighbors for even adoption. The Arab Economic and Social Council has adopted a resolution for the Sustainable Digital Transformation Roadmap 2025-2030, emphasizing that AI will play a significant role in this initiative. Al-Ajezi noted that the roadmap bears striking similarity to the United Nations’ Global Digital Compact, a resolution by member states to pursue AI cooperation and governance. Arab AI models rub shoulders with Western offerings With these overarching resolutions in play, attendees to the Arab League’s roundtable leaned…

Arab League pushes AI drive; AI, IoT power finance shift

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 11:02
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00169908-3,03%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,038-3,62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016089-6,27%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0,006273-3,38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,122-1,21%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Arab League pushes AI drive; AI, IoT power finance shift

The Arab League has urged member states to double down on their artificial intelligence (AI) investments to achieve sustainable development goals in the region with an eye on digitization.

The Arab League reaffirmed its commitment during a roundtable discussion on Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability, attended by representatives from member states. Titled ‘From Innovation to Impact,’ the event featured AI experts and leaders from various Arab organizations who came together to exchange ideas and insights.

Nada Al-Ajezi, Director of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation Department at the Arab League, disclosed that the region has to view AI as a transformative force of change rather than a futuristic concept. In her keynote speech, Al-Ajezi noted that there is a shared responsibility among members of the Arab League to leverage AI and other emerging technologies for sustainable development.

To use AI as the cornerstone for regional development, Al-Ajezi told attendees that regional and international cooperation is key for the Arab League. The Director urged members to collaborate in the development of watertight AI rules to guide the operations of service providers, aligning them with global standards.

Furthermore, Al-Ajezi added that Arab countries that have surged ahead with AI development should carry out knowledge and talent exchanges with regional neighbors for even adoption.

The Arab Economic and Social Council has adopted a resolution for the Sustainable Digital Transformation Roadmap 2025-2030, emphasizing that AI will play a significant role in this initiative. Al-Ajezi noted that the roadmap bears striking similarity to the United Nations’ Global Digital Compact, a resolution by member states to pursue AI cooperation and governance.

Arab AI models rub shoulders with Western offerings

With these overarching resolutions in play, attendees to the Arab League’s roundtable leaned on the event to share experiences and explore new partnerships. The three-session roundtable event, co-organized by the Arab Organization for Information and Communication Technologies, is part of a series of events put together by the Arab League for constructive dialogue for regional AI integration.

Despite their second-mover position, AI models developed by the United Arab Emirates have recorded significant levels of success in recent years. A report indicated that UAE-made AI models, such as Falcon and Jais, perform impressively in tests compared to those from Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and OpenAI.

Apart from their localized large language models (LLMs), the UAE has rolled out a charter to ensure safe AI usage, setting the pace for the rest of the region. In terms of adoption, Arab countries are not slowing down with one study revealing that 93% of Saudi companies have advanced plans for AI innovation.

Back to the top ↑

Tech trio redefining finance

Meanwhile, a new report has highlighted the significant role of AI, Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and edge computing as having far-reaching impacts on the state of digital banking.

The report, published by Forrester Research, revealed that digital banking will undergo seismic changes in the coming years, highlighted by growing adoption rates. The report on the “Future of Digital Experiences in Banking” noted that while the changes will improve offerings, they also introduce new risks stemming from next-gen technologies.

It pointed to AI’s growing utility in digital banking, offering personalization and real-time fraud detection perks to users. Furthermore, the technology has enabled process automation and AI-powered virtual assistants while offering new insights for credit scoring for customers.

With IoT, the report highlighted the possibility of embedded finance and context-aware banking for customers. In the coming years, Forrester Research analysts predicted that insurance and financial institutions will be able to access real-time data for loans and premiums, pushing the frontiers of digital banking.

Meanwhile, edge computing is poised to spearhead low-latency and offline payments for customers in areas with weak connectivity. Furthermore, analysts are mulling over the prospects of edge computing-backed instantaneous analytics.

While several banks have begun limited integration with these technologies, the push toward agentic experiences is expected to inflame the risks faced by consumers. Zhi-Ying Barry, principal analyst at Forrester Research, revealed that despite the arms race for emerging technologies in digital banking, institutions must maintain a “delicate balance” between risk and reward.

“Banks in Singapore and Australia that are looking to leverage AI and experiment with agentic AI are treading very carefully. There could be higher-risk scenarios where errors could have significant negative consequences, such as financial losses and reputational damage,” said Barry, adding that there are several pioneering institutions rolling out AI task forces and steering committees to guide their foray into next-gen technologies.

Back to the top ↑

Regulators wade in to protect consumers

Amid the frantic race to integrate emerging technologies, financial sector regulators have declared an intent to ensure that their adoption places a focus on consumer safety. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has pledged to roll out new regulations for digital assets while improving governance for financial institutions experimenting with AI.

The United States has introduced a bill urging federal financial regulators to study the risks associated with AI in finance. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a paper, warned that AI poses dire financial stability risks to the local economy.

On the global front, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have published papers for local regulators to police AI utility in finance.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Back to the top ↑

Watch: Demonstrating the potential of blockchain’s fusion with AI

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/arab-league-pushes-ai-drive-ai-iot-power-finance-shift/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ETHfi gains 11% in 24 hours, but bearish signs cause concern

ETHfi gains 11% in 24 hours, but bearish signs cause concern

ETHfi could see a major price decline in the coming days.
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1,481+4,46%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02357+0,25%
Major
MAJOR$0,13643+3,89%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 10:00
Share
Yapper Leaderboard: Brevis Unveils a Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System

Yapper Leaderboard: Brevis Unveils a Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System

BitcoinWorld Yapper Leaderboard: Brevis Unveils a Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System Are you tired of sharing all your personal data just to earn rewards in the cryptocurrency space? The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and privacy remains a paramount concern for many. This is where innovation steps in, offering solutions that respect user anonymity while still recognizing valuable contributions. A groundbreaking development has just emerged that promises to redefine how social influence and on-chain activity are rewarded. Zero-knowledge (ZK) technology firm Brevis, in a strategic alliance with AI-based Web3 information platform Kaito AI, has officially launched the Yapper Leaderboard campaign – a brand-new, privacy-enhancing rewards system. What Makes the Yapper Leaderboard Truly Revolutionary? The Yapper Leaderboard isn’t just another rewards program; it’s a paradigm shift in how we approach Web3 incentives. This innovative system ingeniously combines traditional social influence metrics with the cutting-edge power of ZK-verified on-chain credentials. What does this mean for you, the user? It means you can now earn greater rewards by proving your valuable contributions to the crypto ecosystem without the need to directly link your social media accounts to your digital wallets. Imagine demonstrating you were an early adopter of a promising project, a seasoned DeFi expert navigating complex protocols, or a loyal, long-term holder committed to a specific asset. With the Yapper Leaderboard, you can verify these achievements securely and privately. This approach ensures that your hard-earned reputation and on-chain history translate into tangible benefits, all while maintaining your anonymity. How Does ZK Technology Power Secure Rewards on the Yapper Leaderboard? At the heart of the Yapper Leaderboard‘s innovative design lies zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. ZK proofs allow one party to prove to another that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. In this context, it enables Brevis to verify your on-chain achievements – such as specific transaction histories, token holdings, or protocol interactions – without ever needing to know your wallet address or personal identity. This revolutionary method offers unparalleled privacy protection. Users can confidently participate, knowing their sensitive financial data and social profiles remain unexposed. It effectively creates a bridge between verifiable on-chain history and social influence, rewarding genuine engagement and expertise in the InfoFi (Information Finance) space in a truly secure and confidential manner. Key benefits of this ZK-powered approach include: Enhanced Privacy: Your social identity remains separate from your on-chain credentials. Fairer Distribution: Rewards are based on verifiable contributions, not just popularity. Reduced Sybil Attacks: ZK proofs can help prevent malicious actors from gaming the system. Broader Participation: Users concerned about data privacy can now engage confidently. What Can Participants Expect from the Yapper Leaderboard Campaign? The Yapper Leaderboard campaign is structured to maximize engagement and reward distribution, unfolding in two distinct phases. Top-performing participants throughout these phases will receive a significant portion of Brevis’s highly anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE) allocation. This direct reward mechanism incentivizes genuine participation and recognizes those who demonstrate verifiable expertise and commitment within the InfoFi sector. This partnership between Brevis and Kaito AI is not just about distributing tokens; it’s about setting a groundbreaking new benchmark. They are establishing a superior standard for privacy-enhancing reward distribution within the rapidly expanding InfoFi sector. It represents a bold step forward in building a more equitable and privacy-conscious Web3 ecosystem, where true value contributors are recognized and rewarded without compromise. Looking Ahead: The Future of Privacy-Centric Rewards with the Yapper Leaderboard The launch of the Yapper Leaderboard marks a pivotal moment for both Brevis and Kaito AI, and indeed, for the wider Web3 community. By seamlessly integrating ZK technology with social influence metrics, they have crafted a system that prioritizes user privacy while robustly rewarding verifiable on-chain credentials. This initiative promises to foster a more authentic and secure environment for earning cryptocurrency rewards, moving beyond superficial metrics to acknowledge genuine, impactful contributions. It’s an exciting time to be involved in decentralized finance and information platforms. The future of rewards is here, and it’s private, verifiable, and deeply integrated with your genuine contributions. Get ready to prove your expertise and claim your share! This collaboration underscores a growing trend towards more secure, user-centric reward mechanisms that are crucial for the long-term health and adoption of Web3. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Yapper Leaderboard? The Yapper Leaderboard is a new social rewards system launched by Brevis in partnership with Kaito AI. It allows users to earn rewards based on a combination of social influence and ZK-verified on-chain credentials, all while maintaining privacy. How does ZK technology protect my privacy on the Yapper Leaderboard? Zero-knowledge (ZK) technology enables the system to verify your on-chain achievements (e.g., being an early holder or DeFi expert) without requiring you to reveal your wallet address or directly link your social media accounts. This ensures your personal and financial data remain private. Who can participate in the Yapper Leaderboard? Anyone who meets the criteria for demonstrating on-chain expertise or social influence, such as early holders, DeFi experts, or long-term holders, can participate. The system is designed to reward verifiable contributions. What kind of rewards can I earn from the Yapper Leaderboard? Top performers in the campaign will receive a portion of Brevis’s Token Generation Event (TGE) token allocation, providing a direct and valuable incentive for participation. How long will the Yapper Leaderboard campaign run? The campaign is structured to run in two distinct phases, allowing for sustained engagement and reward distribution. Specific dates and duration details will be announced by Brevis. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help spread the word about this innovative approach to privacy-preserving rewards in the Web3 space. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Yapper Leaderboard: Brevis Unveils a Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Gravity
G$0,01017+1,29%
Threshold
T$0,01541+0,06%
WAGMI HUB
INFOFI$0,0001997-15,77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 10:40
Share
Alibaba Cloud launches the large-scale model Qwen3-Max, with a parameter scale exceeding 1T

Alibaba Cloud launches the large-scale model Qwen3-Max, with a parameter scale exceeding 1T

PANews reported on September 24th that according to the Qwen official account, Alibaba Cloud launched Qwen3-Max , its largest model to date, with over 1 trillion parameters and 36 trillion tokens pre-trained . The preview version of Qwen3-Max-Instruct ranked third globally on the LMArena text rankings. The official version has improved performance in code generation and agent tasks, achieving a SWE-Bench Verified score of 69.6 and a Tau2-Bench score of 74.8 . The reasoning-enhanced version , Qwen3-Max-Thinking , achieved full scores on the AIME 25 and HMMT mathematical reasoning tests. The API is now open and compatible with OpenAI.
1
1$0,012433-13,41%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,10251-7,77%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,72121+1,20%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 10:55
Share

Trending News

More

ETHfi gains 11% in 24 hours, but bearish signs cause concern

Yapper Leaderboard: Brevis Unveils a Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System

Alibaba Cloud launches the large-scale model Qwen3-Max, with a parameter scale exceeding 1T

CFTC to Examine Stablecoins as Collateral for Derivatives Trading

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Leads $104M Zerohash Round, Pushing Crypto Firm to $1B Valuation