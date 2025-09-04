Arbitrum launches $40 million ARB incentives to enhance its DeFi ecosystem

By: Coinstats
2025/09/04 04:00
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.06075+0.96%
Instadapp
FLUID$6.416-1.04%
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0059+4.16%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001608-0.67%
Arbitrum
ARB$0.5139+2.30%

The Arbitrum Foundation has launched the DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP), and it is being touted as a significant initiative aimed at boosting decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on Arbitrum, Ethereum’s largest Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution by total value locked (TVL). 

The program aims to reward users for engaging in specific DeFi actions, and the first season, which started on September 3, will last until January 20, 2026.

The first season will focus on leveraging looping strategies on leading markets, particularly for yield-bearing ETH and stablecoins.

What’s Arbitrum’s DRIP program?

The ArbitrumDAO approved the creation of DRIP in June, earmarking 80 million ARB tokens, over $40 million, to be distributed over four seasons.

Each season will target a specific DeFi use case, encouraging high-impact experimentation while amplifying liquidity, capital efficiency, and protocol growth across the ecosystem.

Season One will be supported across select lending and borrowing protocols, including Aave, Morpho, Fluid, Euler, Dolomite, and Silo. Those who participate can earn ARB rewards for borrowing against a curated range of collateral types, such as: ETH-type collateral and stablecoin collateral.

The targeted rollout will ensure protocols that are contributing meaningful innovation to DeFi receive incentive support, while users benefit from new opportunities to optimize strategies on Arbitrum.

Prior to the official Season One launch, DRIP had already started attracting deployments from some prominent protocols in the space. Morpho, Euler, and Maple Finance are among those that have recently expanded operations onto the Arbitrum network, citing the program as a strong catalyst for growth.

“DRIP isn’t about spraying incentives across the ecosystem and hoping something sticks,” said Matthew Fiebach, Co-Founder of Entropy Advisors. “It’s about directing resources where they create real, tangible outcomes.”

Arbitrum is already one of the largest L2s by liquidity, but the launch of DRIP further amplifies its position as number one by introducing a flexible, seasonal incentive model that can dynamically evolve alongside the market.

DRIP program follows $14 million audit program

The ArbitrumDAO has been busy this year, working to set its network apart from other Ethereum L2s.

Aside from the launch of the DRIP program, the DAO also approved the launch of a security initiative called the Arbitrum Audit program. As Cryptopolitan reported, the initiative has allocated $14 million worth of ARB tokens to subsidize smart contract audits for blockchain projects on its network.

The initiative’s aims include enhancing the security of the Arbitrum ecosystem, which has excelled as a suite of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions, and making security audits easier financially.

The tokens will reportedly be allocated over a period of 12 months to early-stage projects with demonstrated product-market fit or established teams planning notable upgrades or new deployments.

Its main purpose is to ease the financial toll of security audits on all concerned parties, as the costs are sometimes too steep for smaller projects to handle, which often forces them to miss out on access to proper security assurances.

The administrators of the initiative will be an oversight committee that consists of representatives from the Arbitrum Foundation, core developer Offchain Labs, as well as one DAO-elected technical professional.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$854.1+0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241-0.56%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002568+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1478+0.27%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15421+1.38%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001608-0.67%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2811-3.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.44%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand