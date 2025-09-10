Arbitrum Price Prediction 2025: Bold Forecasts See ARB Breaking $2.40 Barrier

  • Arbitrum (ARB) gains 7.11% in 24 hours, trading at $0.5341 with strong volume surge.
  • Analysts see momentum building, with potential push toward the $1.00 mark.
  • Price forecasts for 2025 show wide variance, from $0.38 lows to highs above $2.40.

Arbitrum (ARB) is currently trading at $0.5341, registering a 7.11% increase in the past 24 hours. The trading volume has also gone up considerably, at $520.75 million—a whopping increase of 115.77% in the last 24 hours. ARB is up 8.97% in the last seven days, indicating fortified investor confidence.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Market players highlight ARB’s resilience after recent corrections, with the latter rebounding from previous levels of resistance that have become levels of support. The indication is that accumulation is happening, which may be positioning the asset for the big breakout.

Bulls Gaining Traction in Arbitrum Price

Crypto analyst Butterfly emphasized the significance of the consolidation of ARB above the breakout level. Based on their technical analysis, this is the sign that bulls are continuously gaining traction, preparing the ground for the move upwards towards the psychological level of $1.00.

“ARB is rebounding well from the broken support-turned-resistance,” referred Butterfly in pointing out that the asset is in a solid technical position. If the current momentum is sustained, the bulls could see Arbitrum attempt an unambiguous breakout on the upside in the near-to-medium term.

Such views are shared by some members of the trading community, who believe that the utility of Arbitrum as an inexpensive scaling solution for the Ethereum network remains the foundation of its future growth narrative.

Source: X

Also Read | Arbitrum (ARB) Price Forecast: Will ARB Hit $2.40 Again or Struggle Below $0.50?

ARB Price Forecasts For 2025 

According to DigitalCoinPrice estimates, ARB could reach over $1.17 by the end of the year, with the potential of re-hitting its previous all-time high at $2.40. Analysts who agree with this argument think the token will stabilize at ranges of $1.08-$1.17 before attempting the higher ranges.

Moreover, Changelly’s projections are far more humble. Their analysis suggests a 2025 forecast with at least $0.382, an average at about $0.494, and as high as just $0.438. Definitive forecasts up through September of 2025 highlight the possible high of $0.494, as well as possible losses as low as $0.347.

Also Read | Arbitrum (ARB) Price Breakout Fuels Rally Toward $1.87 Resistance

