Arbitrum price prediction: Can ARB reach $0.75 after surging activity?

Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday

The post Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar snapped it’s recent win streak against the US Dollar on Monday. Both Canadian and US markets are dark for the long weekend holiday. September opens up with an early flash of potential Loonie weakness. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) eased lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, albeit on notably weak market flows, shedding under one-tenth of one percent against the Greenback. Canadian and US markets are shuttered functionally across the board thanks to a shared Labor Day holiday, and markets will be waiting for North American markets to return from their long weekend in full force on Tuesday. The Canadian Dollar ran out of runway on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak and posting its first loss against the Greenback in exactly one week. The Canadian economy is broadly slowing down faster than analysts expected, thanks to a slow-motion trade war with the US and US President Donald Trump’s high tariffs. Damage is expexted to continue pressing down on Canadian economic activity, and despite market hopes for further central bank interest rate cuts on both sides of the 49th parallel, the Loonie is still running largely at the mercy of broad-market US Dollar flows. Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar stumbles ahead of US-data heavy week The Canadian Dollar ended it’s near-term winning streak against the US Dollar. USD/CAD has found a messy technical floor near 1.3740. Both Canadian and US labor data is due at the end of the week, but US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will handily dominate investor attention spans as the days tick toward Friday. Both Canadian and US net job numbers are expected to continue slowing down, bolstering bets of central bank cuts from both the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed). Canadian economic data remains muted through the…