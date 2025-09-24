Archetype Secures Over $100m For Third Fund. Discover The Investment Boom!

Archetype, a prominent crypto venture capital firm, has successfully raised over $100 million for its third fund, Archetype III. The new vehicle aims to back innovative blockchain startups focused on on-chain infrastructure, DeFi, and emerging crypto applications. As institutional interest in the crypto space continues to grow, this latest fund exemplifies the increasing confidence of traditional investors in decentralized technologies and blockchain innovation.

Crypto venture capital firm Archetype announced the closure of over $100 million in capital commitments for its third fund, Archetype III. Backed by a diverse roster of institutional investors—including pension funds, university endowments, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices—the fund marks a significant step as institutional interest in crypto markets continues to expand. The new capital aims to accelerate investments in startups pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology, DeFi, and decentralized social networks.

Archetype’s previous investments include notable crypto companies such as Monad, Privy, Farcaster, Relay, and Ritual. The focus remains on early-stage projects that build on-chain infrastructure, financial decentralization, and innovative blockchain applications.

The firm’s latest fund will prioritize projects developing stablecoins, payment solutions, on-chain social platforms, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), mobile apps built on crypto rails, and crypto AI technologies. As Ash Egan, founder and general partner at Archetype, stated, “Blockchains are becoming the backbone of global commerce, and crypto’s ChatGPT moment is emerging on the strength of onchain infrastructure and new creator tools.”

Shifting Focus in Crypto Investment Strategies

Despite the strong growth, recent market dynamics reveal a move towards more selective investment strategies. In May, crypto venture activity dipped to its lowest deal count in over four years, with only 62 rounds but total funding exceeding $909 million. The industry has shifted away from the meme-driven and pre-seed frenzy of 2021, favoring projects with proven revenue models and market stability.

Interest in Bitcoin-related ventures notably increased, with the Bitcoin DeFi sector raising $175 million across 32 deals in the first half of 2025. Additionally, substantial investments flowed into tokenization and stablecoin infrastructure, including $28 million for Stable, a blockchain expanding USDt payments, and $22 million for Spiko, a French fintech offering tokenized money market funds.

Further, Inveniam Capital invested $20 million into layer-1 blockchain Mantra to facilitate the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), signaling momentum toward integrating traditional finance with blockchain innovations.

Crypto-focused venture capital reached a total of $10.03 billion in the second quarter of 2025, the highest since Q1 2022 when investments hit $16.64 billion. This resurgence underscores renewed investor confidence amid broader adoption trends. As mainstream financial institutions and retail investors alike warm to cryptocurrencies—particularly Bitcoin—market investments are expected to continue growing, fueling the evolution of blockchain-based finance and applications.

