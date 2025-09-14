Ardor (ARDR): Advanced Parent-Child Chain Architecture

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:31
Ardor (ARDR) is a blockchain platform that focuses on providing scalable and efficient solutions for both businesses and developers to create their own customizable blockchain networks.


It aims to address some of the limitations and challenges faced by existing blockchain technologies, particularly in terms of scalability and ease of use. Ardor is designed to enable the creation of child chains that can interact with the main Ardor blockchain while maintaining their own unique features and functionalities.

Parent-Child architecture


Ardor uses a parent-child chain architecture. The main Ardor blockchain acts as the parent chain, while individual customizable child chains are created for specific use cases or applications.


The parent-child architecture of Ardor allows for improved scalability, as transactions are processed on individual child chains rather than all transactions being processed on a single chain. Ardor enables interoperability between child chains and the main Ardor chain, allowing them to exchange data and assets securely.


Moreover, developers can create their own child chains with specific parameters, features, and consensus mechanisms to suit their unique requirements.

Security, efficiency and more


Ardor employs a unique Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm called “Proof of Stake Time” (PoS-T) that ensures security while reducing the energy consumption associated with traditional Proof of Work (PoW) mechanisms.


The account control features allow users to set different levels of access and permissions for their accounts. Additionally, child chains can implement privacy features as needed.


Ardor’s child chains support “smart transactions,” which allow for the creation of custom transactions with predefined conditions and logic.


ARDR is the native utility token of the Ardor platform. It is used for transaction fees, participating in consensus, and accessing platform features.


Ardor’s approach to blockchain scalability and customization through its parent-child architecture makes it a unique solution for both enterprises and developers looking to build efficient and tailored blockchain networks.




Source: https://coinidol.com/ardor-ardr-token/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
