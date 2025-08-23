Are Ripple XRP ETFs Inevitable After These Positive Updates?

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/23 12:59
XRP
XRP$3.0543+6.47%

TL;DR

  • Following the recent delays by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, several filings for Ripple ETFs have been updated by the companies behind them.
  • The asset’s price has also staged a remarkable recovery following the recent local bottom, especially after yesterday’s update on the legal case against the securities regulator.

ETF Updates

Recall that just earlier this week, the SEC delayed making a decision on several XRP ETF applications filed by companies such as Bitwise, Canary, Coinshares, and Grayscale. These entities were quick to respond, according to Bloomberg’s ETF expert James Seyffart, as they have already updated their respective filings.

He believes this is “almost certainly” due to the feedback received by the Commission. The cryptocurrency community is familiar with this process, as the BTC and ETH ETF issuers had to endure essentially the same procedures before their respective funds saw the light of day. Consequently, Seyffart categorized these updates as a “good sign, but also mostly expected.”

Fox Business’ Eleanor Terrett shared Seyffart’s post, adding that these updates “make sense” to be done now, as the new deadline for the SEC is set for October, and it is approaching fast.

SEC Legal Case and XRP Moves

Ripple and the SEC had another interaction yesterday. As reported, the Second Circuit finally approved the two parties’ joint stipulation of dismissal, which was filed earlier in August. According to experts, this is most likely the final step needed before the official conclusion of the case. The duo had filed such dismissals in the past as well, but Judge Torres denied them at first.

XRP’s price reacted immediately to the news yesterday. The asset had tumbled to a multi-week low of under $2.80 but skyrocketed to $3.10 within minutes. It’s worth noting that it also benefited from the overall market revival following the Jackson Hole speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Despite retracing slightly since that local peak, XRP still trades above $3.00, which is a crucial support-turned-resistance-turned-support level.

The post Are Ripple XRP ETFs Inevitable After These Positive Updates? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.61009+2.80%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

The nearly five-year legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally come to an end. On August 22, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued its mandate approving the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal filed by both parties. The order, signed by Clerk of Court
U
U$0.01766+37.96%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+1.38%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1396+7.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 13:26
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1265+6.48%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001554+18.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.004001+64.10%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

IRS crypto boss Trish Turner resigns just 3 months into the role