Are Stablecoins the Future of Finance? EY-Parthenon Survey Answers, Best Card Nears Launch

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/19 23:30
While making up a fairly small percentage of the total crypto market cap – $305B of $4T – stablecoins are rapidly becoming of the most appealing use cases for institutional and retail investors alike.

A new report from EY-Parthenon highlights just how rapidly stablecoins have become a backbone of the decentralized financial system, promising improved speed, reduced cost, and enhanced liquidity as part of a new global payments system.

Growing Adoption and Projections

EY-Parthenon’s latest survey reveals that 13% of corporations and financial institutions worldwide currently use stablecoins. Meanwhile, over half of non-users expect to adopt stablecoins in the next 6 to 12 months.

EY-Parthenon stablecoin users

In terms of impact, the report forecasts that by 2030, stablecoins will account for 5-10% of all cross-border payments, representing a total value between $2.1-$4.2T.

Why the rush to stablecoins? Current adopters highlight crypto’s advantages, with 41% reporting cost savings of at least 10%. Key drivers for this interest? Faster settlement times, lower transaction costs, and better liquidity management.

Nubank Spurs Latin America’s Adoption of Crypto Payments

The shift from storing value in crypto to spending it in Latin America is already underway.

Nubank, a leading digital bank serving over 100M customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, has announced plans to test stablecoin payments via credit cards.

Many users in the region currently hold stablecoins as a buffer against inflation or currency instability, using them more as savings or store-of-value instruments than as a means of everyday transaction.

Nubank’s initiative aims to change that, but the initiatives will require the cooperation of the central bank to ensure that Nubank can accept tokenized deposits, among other challenges.

Nubank’s interest – and its interest in making stablecoins more appealing to other investors – fits in neatly with EY-Parthenon’s findings.

Stablecoin interest rising

While interest is high, adoption faces clear obstacles:

  • Infrastructure and Integration: Many corporations signal that they would adopt stablecoins only if they can embed APIs, integrate with existing treasury systems, or plug into ERP platforms. That explains comparatively low rates of adoption – currently, only 8% of corporates accept stablecoins.
  • Regulatory Clarity: Legal and regulatory frameworks are still catching up. Laws like the GENIUS Act are seen as milestones, but even the US – increasingly a crypto-front-runner – intends to implement several additional pieces of legislation for further clarification.
  • Utility Barriers: As Latin America shows, users must shift from buying stablecoins as stores of value toward using them for payments.

Looking Ahead: What to Expect from Stablecoins

By 2030, stablecoins are projected to account for billions and trillions of dollars in cross-border payments. For banks, corporates, and fintechs, this means major opportunities: lower costs, faster settlement, new product offerings, and more global reach.

The stablecoin story is no longer about what might happen – it’s increasingly about what is happening as stablecoins become central to the future of global payments.

