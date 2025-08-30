Argentina Opposition Launches Investigation Into $LIBRA Crypto Scandal

TLDR

Argentina’s opposition forms commission to investigate the $LIBRA crypto scandal involving President Milei.

The $LIBRA scandal resulted in significant losses for 50,000 investors and legal challenges for Milei.

Political instability and corruption allegations are fueling investor concerns in Argentina’s market.

The opposition aims to undermine Milei’s credibility and reform efforts amid ongoing investigations.

Argentina’s opposition has launched a formal investigation into the $LIBRA cryptocurrency scandal, seizing an opportunity during one of President Javier Milei’s weakest moments. On August 28, lawmakers set up a special commission to look into the case, which has been a source of public controversy. This move follows growing dissatisfaction over Milei’s leadership and fresh corruption allegations involving his sister, Karina Milei.

The $LIBRA scandal first emerged in February 2025 when Milei publicly promoted the token as an investment opportunity. However, after the token’s value surged and then plummeted within hours, nearly 50,000 investors lost money. The scandal deepened as nine wallets, holding the majority of the token’s supply, cashed out $87 million, leaving investors empty-handed.

$LIBRA Case and Its Consequences

The $LIBRA token, promoted by President Milei on his social media, became a symbol of the fragility in Argentina’s financial system. While Argentina’s Anti-Corruption Office cleared Milei of any direct misconduct, the country’s prosecutors continued to pursue fraud charges against him.

Initially, Milei’s government attempted to downplay the scandal by dissolving a task force set up to investigate the matter, citing lack of findings. This decision was met with harsh criticism, further fueling opposition demands for greater transparency. Despite the government’s defense, the investigation into $LIBRA remains ongoing, as new probes into Milei’s actions continue to surface.

The investigation now headed by opposition lawmaker Maximiliano Ferraro, has until November 10, 2025, to conclude. The move shifts the political narrative, giving Milei’s rivals in Congress the upper hand, especially after allegations against Karina Milei, the president’s sister, sparked protests in Buenos Aires. These new revelations have deepened public dissatisfaction with the Milei administration.

Political Fallout and Market Impact

As political pressure mounts, the $LIBRA scandal threatens to erode the government’s credibility in both domestic and international markets. The scandal’s aftermath has cast a long shadow over Milei’s economic reforms and leadership. The promotion of a cryptocurrency token that failed so catastrophically raises doubts about the government’s ability to manage financial policies effectively.

Investor sentiment in Argentina’s markets has soured, with bonds, stocks, and the peso all experiencing declines. The allegations of cronyism and the failure to address public concerns have made Argentina’s economic future uncertain. The ongoing scandals, combined with a history of policy shifts, have left investors wary of exposure to Argentine assets, pushing risk premiums higher.

The $LIBRA episode serves as a stark reminder of how political instability can intertwine with market volatility. Argentina’s reputation in global markets, already fragile, now faces additional challenges from both the crypto scandal and the corruption investigations into the Milei administration.

Road Ahead for Argentina’s Financial Stability

With the launch of the opposition commission, Argentina faces heightened political risks that could further destabilize its economy. The creation of the commission is a direct challenge to Milei’s government, especially as more allegations surface. This situation complicates Milei’s ability to fulfill his promises of economic reform, particularly as the investigation threatens to overshadow his efforts.

The timing of these events is critical, with Argentina facing elections in October 2025. The opposition’s strategic focus on the $LIBRA scandal is designed to undermine Milei’s political standing and shift the public narrative. While the president maintains his innocence, the ongoing probes and protests suggest his grip on power may be weakening.

