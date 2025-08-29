Argentina’s opposition party votes to reopen investigation into President Milei over LIBRA scandal

Argentina’s opposition parties have revived a stalled investigation into President Javier Milei’s role in the LIBRA scandal, seizing on new corruption allegations that have rattled the government just weeks before October’s elections.

The commission, first created in April but largely paralyzed by bureaucratic and congressional hurdles, was reactivated on Aug. 28 after leaked recordings implicated Milei and his sister Karina in a separate bribery scheme.

The tapes, belonging to former presidential attorney and government official Diego Spagnuolo, contained claims of cash-for-favors dealings. Spagnuolo later admitted the recordings were authentic.

Public backlash fuels probe

The scandal has triggered a wave of public anger. On Wednesday, protesters hurled lettuce and rubbish at Milei during a public appearance, an act that drew headlines across the country.

While no injuries were reported, the incident highlights mounting unrest against the president’s administration. The fresh controversy has given the LIBRA probe new momentum. It had lost traction after Milei dissolved its initial task force in May.

The LIBRA affair centers on allegations of insider trading and a pump-and-dump scheme tied to the digital token, a case prosecutors say may have involved Argentina’s highest levels of power.

Maximiliano Ferraro, a legislator from the Civic Coalition ARI and head of the new investigative body, said the commission intends to establish whether misconduct occurred. Ferraro said the investigation was reignited because questions remain over whether insider trading took place.

Political stakes ahead of elections

Five opposition parties, representing 136 of the Chamber of Deputies’ 257 lawmakers, voted to reopen the case despite pushback from Milei’s allies.

The commission set a reporting deadline of Nov. 10, weeks after Argentines head to the polls.

The inquiry adds to the mounting challenges facing Milei as he navigates a presidency already strained by economic turmoil and growing discontent. The combination of corruption scandals and revived investigations could weigh heavily on his political future.

While the LIBRA scandal has shaken Argentina’s crypto community, the broader allegations of bribery and abuse of power have struck a deeper chord with the public. With elections looming, the outcome of the investigation, and its political fallout, remains uncertain.

Mentioned in this article