Ariana Grande Returns To The Top 10 On Multiple Charts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 22:34
Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” returns to the U.K. top 10 on both the Physical Singles and Vinyl Singles charts, extending its seven-week run. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Ariana Grande attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This spring, Ariana Grande expanded her most recent album Eternal Sunshine, turning it into the Brighter Days Ahead deluxe edition. The project came with several new tracks, including the single “Twilight Zone.” Months after its release, that tune is still a major bestseller in the United Kingdom, and it helps the Grammy winner and Oscar-nominated actress appear inside the highest tier on multiple tallies at the same time in one of the largest music markets in the world.

“Twilight Zone” Returns to the Top 10

“Twilight Zone” appears on two charts in the U.K. this week and climbs on both of them. The cut returns to the top 10 on the Official Vinyl Singles roster, inching from No. 14 to No. 8.

Physical Sales Keep “Twilight Zone” Going

“Twilight Zone” also lives inside the top 10 on the Official Physical Singles ranking. That list is very similar to the Official Vinyl Singles roster, but doesn’t focus on just one format. The methodology includes both vinyl purchases as well as sales on CD, and this frame, “Twilight Zone” improves one space to No. 6.

Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” on the Charts

Grande has now kept “Twilight Zone” on both the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles charts for seven weeks apiece. The promotional tune peaked in the runner-up spot on the physical-only tally and stalled in third place on the Official Vinyl Singles list.

Two Wins for Ariana Grande

Grande doubles up on the Official Physical Singles chart this week as “Twilight Zone” reenters and takes up space inside the top 10. “Break Free,” her collaboration with DJ and producer Zedd, breaks back in at No. 81. That cut peaked at No. 7 and has now spent 15 frames somewhere on the roster, despite being released a decade ago.

Eternal Sunshine Powered by “Twilight Zone”

Even as “Twilight Zone” improves, Eternal Sunshine falls. The set remains on four rosters in the U.K., and consumption of both the original version and Brighter Days Ahead fuel Grande’s latest project.

The title holds inside the top 40 on both the Official Albums and Official Albums Streaming rankings, and it falls dozens of spaces on the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts at the same time.

