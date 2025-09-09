ARK Invest Acquires $4.46M in BitMine Shares, Sells Robinhood

Key Points: Ark Invest buys BitMine shares, sells Robinhood, shifting market dynamics.

BitMine aims for 5% of Ethereum’s supply amid strategic ETH accumulation.

Market reactions and price shifts highlight investor and industry interest.

Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased approximately $4.46 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares across its ETFs on September 8, boosting market interest in Ethereum treasury strategies.

This acquisition signals institutional confidence in Ethereum, positioning BitMine as a major public holder and influencing market dynamics amid corporate interest in Ethereum.

Ark Invest’s $4.46M BitMine Purchase and $5.13M Robinhood Sale

Ark Invest has made a notable investment in BitMine Immersion Technologies, acquiring approximately $4.46 million in shares through its three ETFs. Led by Cathie Wood, the investment was announced on September 8, 2025. In an interesting parallel move, Ark Invest divested approximately $5.13 million worth of Robinhood shares, just as the stock recently got added to the S&P 500 index.

While BitMine’s stock price increased by 4.16% to $43.79, Robinhood’s shares surged by 15.8% to $117.28 post its S&P 500 inclusion. The market regards BitMine as a significant player due to its aggressive initiative to acquire 5% of Ethereum’s circulating supply.

Industry experts have taken note of BitMine’s strategic pivot from bitcoin mining to serve as an Ethereum treasury. Observers attribute its appeal to substantial institutional backing. Reports highlight no direct commentary from prominent figures like Tom Lee or Cathie Wood but note rising interest among key stakeholders.

BitMine Targets 5% of Ethereum, Driving Market Interest

Did you know? Ark Invest’s transaction proceeds mirror their August 2022 strategy, where they also targeted blockchain innovation, underscoring their involvement with disruptively innovative technologies.

As per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,311.18, with a market cap of $520.38 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $32.13 billion, reflecting a 56.34% change. Over 90 days, the price increased by 54.21% while maintaining a 13.42% market dominance.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:38 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights the potential implications of BitMine’s strategy, emphasizing its significance in shaping Ethereum’s corporate landscape. BitMine’s goal to secure 5% of Ethereum could stimulate other firms to reconsider crypto treasury management, potentially driving both demand and regulatory scrutiny.