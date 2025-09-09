ARK Invest buys $4.4M Bitmine as its treasury crosses 2M ETH

ARK Invest purchased more than 100,000 Bitmine shares after the Ethereum treasury company reached a milestone in ETH holdings.

ARK Invest purchased 101,950 shares worth around $4.4 million in Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) on Monday, spread across three funds: The Ark Innovation ETF, which now holds a 2.6% allocation to Bitmine, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, which holds similar allocations.

The three funds combined currently hold 6.7 million Bitmine shares worth a total of $284 million, according to the fund prospectuses.

