ARK Invest buys $4.4M Bitmine as its treasury crosses 2M ETH

ARK Invest purchased more than 100,000 Bitmine shares after the Ethereum treasury company reached a milestone in ETH holdings.
ARK Invest purchased 101,950 shares worth around $4.4 million in Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) on Monday, spread across three funds: The Ark Innovation ETF, which now holds a 2.6% allocation to Bitmine, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, which holds similar allocations.
The three funds combined currently hold 6.7 million Bitmine shares worth a total of $284 million, according to the fund prospectuses.
