Ark Invest buys $4.5 million worth of BitMine shares, offloads Robinhood stock

By: Coinstats
2025/09/09 12:19
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0644+0.26%
Ethereum
ETH$4,357.58+1.56%
ARK
ARK$0.4544+5.72%

BitMine is the largest public holder of Ethereum, with approximately 1.78 million ETH, leading the growing trend of ETH treasuries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

The post Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin Price Today and Ethereum News Crypto markets remain cautious as investors await this week’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a key data point that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. Bitcoin price today is holding above $111,600, while Ethereum trades near $4,298. The CD20 index climbed 1.6% to cross 4,000. Despite …
NEAR
NEAR$2.688+7.82%
Union
U$0.01007+0.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+7.28%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/09 14:33
Share
Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

PANews reported on September 9th that CoinDesk reported that the total size of US money market funds has grown to $ 7.26 trillion. Analysts say that if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, some funds may flow from money markets into stocks and cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Head of Research David Duong stated that retail funds are expected to flow into risky assets such as cryptocurrencies after the interest rate cut. Cresset Chief Strategist Jack Ablin noted that if yields fall below 4% , investors may shift cash into stocks and cryptocurrencies. The direction of fund flows depends on the economic environment and the extent of the interest rate cut.
Union
U$0.01007+0.29%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4136+4.02%
MAY
MAY$0.04221+2.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 14:20
Share
Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

How far is WLD from its ATH on the charts?
Worldcoin
WLD$1.903+51.75%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0364+1.33%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02772+2.25%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Sky Pitches Genius-Compliant USDH Stablecoin With $8B Balance Sheet and 4.85% Yield

ETH Treasury firm Bitmine Converts $20M to $600M In A Day As This Stock Jumps 3000%