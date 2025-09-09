Ark Invest Expands BitMine Stake to $4.5 Million as Robinhood Stock Surges

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 21:43
Movement
MOVE$0,1244+%1,55
Ethereum
ETH$4.280,05-%1,91
ARK
ARK$0,442-%0,27
Nowchain
NOW$0,00653-%2,39

TLDR

  • Ark Invest increased its position in BitMine by $4.5 million, purchasing shares across three ETFs.
  • Ark sold $5.13 million worth of Robinhood shares as the stock surged following its S&P 500 announcement.
  • BitMine now holds 1.7% of Ethereum’s supply, with plans to continue accumulating ETH.
  • Ark Invest’s move highlights growing institutional interest in Ethereum and blockchain-related assets.

Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has significantly increased its holdings in BitMine Immersion Technologies, a major Ethereum treasury company. The firm purchased $4.46 million worth of BitMine shares on September 8, 2025, distributed across three of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This includes 67,700 shares for the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), 21,890 shares for the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and 12,360 shares for the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

BitMine’s stock saw a 4.16% increase on the day of the announcement, closing at $43.79. The stock has been on a strong upward trajectory in 2025, showing a 460% increase year-to-date. This marks a significant endorsement of BitMine’s position as a major player in Ethereum accumulation, as the company now holds 1.7% of Ethereum’s total supply.

BitMine’s Ethereum Accumulation and Market Position

BitMine has made notable strides in accumulating Ethereum (ETH), with the company now holding approximately 2 million ETH, valued at $8.9 billion. This positions BitMine as the largest corporate holder of Ethereum, controlling 42% of all corporate Ethereum holdings. Tom Lee, the company’s chairman, has expressed strong confidence in Ethereum’s future, calling it one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years.

BitMine’s aggressive accumulation strategy, which began in April 2025, has helped the company build a substantial position in Ethereum. BitMine’s target is to hold 5% of Ethereum’s total supply, a goal it continues to work toward. The company’s ability to control such a large percentage of Ethereum underscores its growing importance in the crypto ecosystem.

Ark Invest’s Portfolio Strategy: Selling Robinhood and Buying BitMine

As part of its latest strategic shift, Ark Invest sold $5.13 million worth of Robinhood shares on September 8. This decision comes as Robinhood’s stock saw a 15.8% surge following the announcement that it would be added to the S&P 500 index.

Ark Invest’s move signals a redirection of focus, with the firm choosing to increase its stake in Ethereum-focused companies like BitMine instead of retaining its position in Robinhood.

The sale of Robinhood shares was part of Ark’s broader strategy to adjust its portfolio amid shifting market conditions. By purchasing additional shares in BitMine, Ark Invest is positioning itself in the growing Ethereum ecosystem, which has gained institutional attention in recent months. Ark’s increased investment in BitMine aligns with the company’s broader focus on blockchain and crypto-related assets.

Ethereum and Interest Rate Cuts

The recent increase in Ethereum’s price stability and BitMine’s growing Ethereum holdings coincide with broader market expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Tom Lee, BitMine’s chairman, has shared his optimism about the upcoming rate cut, which he believes will benefit both equities and cryptocurrencies.

With the Fed expected to lower interest rates, Lee predicts that this will boost business confidence and lead to positive outcomes for the cryptocurrency market.

BitMine’s Ethereum accumulation strategy is also viewed as a long-term play, with Lee positioning the company to capitalize on the increasing demand for Ethereum and other blockchain technologies. As Ethereum continues to gain institutional support, companies like BitMine and investors like Ark Invest are poised to benefit from the growing integration of blockchain into global finance.

The post Ark Invest Expands BitMine Stake to $4.5 Million as Robinhood Stock Surges appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,10038+%0,42
MAY
MAY$0,0427+%3,04
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:27
Share
CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

Ağustos ayının ortalarında 124 bin doları aşarak yeni bir zirveye ulaşan Bitcoin, o zamandan bu yana bir düşüş eğiliminde bulunuyor. Bazı analistler bunun bir ayı piyasasının başlangıcına işaret edebileceğini belirtirken, bazıları ise boğa aşamasında yaşanan sağlıklı bir düzeltme olduğunu savunuyor. Bu konuda son güncel analiz CryptoQuant analisti Axel Adler’den geldi. Buna göre analist, ayı piyasasının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016462-%2,98
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:19
Share
France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

France and Germany want the European Union to go after Russia’s energy profits by naming its largest oil companies in the bloc’s next sanctions package. The proposal demands the EU include Lukoil and its trading arm Litasco in the 19th round of penalties, to choke off what Paris and Berlin call “Moscow’s capacity to export […]
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00028+%40,00
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0,0002357+%1,72
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 21:20
Share

Trending News

More

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

BJMINING launches new cloud mining service

Genki, Nintendo finally reach resolution over prerelease promotions of Switch 2