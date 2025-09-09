Ark Invest Expands BitMine Stake to $4.5 Million as Robinhood Stock Surges

TLDR

Ark Invest increased its position in BitMine by $4.5 million, purchasing shares across three ETFs.

Ark sold $5.13 million worth of Robinhood shares as the stock surged following its S&P 500 announcement.

BitMine now holds 1.7% of Ethereum’s supply, with plans to continue accumulating ETH.

Ark Invest’s move highlights growing institutional interest in Ethereum and blockchain-related assets.

Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has significantly increased its holdings in BitMine Immersion Technologies, a major Ethereum treasury company. The firm purchased $4.46 million worth of BitMine shares on September 8, 2025, distributed across three of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This includes 67,700 shares for the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), 21,890 shares for the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and 12,360 shares for the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

BitMine’s stock saw a 4.16% increase on the day of the announcement, closing at $43.79. The stock has been on a strong upward trajectory in 2025, showing a 460% increase year-to-date. This marks a significant endorsement of BitMine’s position as a major player in Ethereum accumulation, as the company now holds 1.7% of Ethereum’s total supply.

BitMine’s Ethereum Accumulation and Market Position

BitMine has made notable strides in accumulating Ethereum (ETH), with the company now holding approximately 2 million ETH, valued at $8.9 billion. This positions BitMine as the largest corporate holder of Ethereum, controlling 42% of all corporate Ethereum holdings. Tom Lee, the company’s chairman, has expressed strong confidence in Ethereum’s future, calling it one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years.

BitMine’s aggressive accumulation strategy, which began in April 2025, has helped the company build a substantial position in Ethereum. BitMine’s target is to hold 5% of Ethereum’s total supply, a goal it continues to work toward. The company’s ability to control such a large percentage of Ethereum underscores its growing importance in the crypto ecosystem.

Ark Invest’s Portfolio Strategy: Selling Robinhood and Buying BitMine

As part of its latest strategic shift, Ark Invest sold $5.13 million worth of Robinhood shares on September 8. This decision comes as Robinhood’s stock saw a 15.8% surge following the announcement that it would be added to the S&P 500 index.

Ark Invest’s move signals a redirection of focus, with the firm choosing to increase its stake in Ethereum-focused companies like BitMine instead of retaining its position in Robinhood.

The sale of Robinhood shares was part of Ark’s broader strategy to adjust its portfolio amid shifting market conditions. By purchasing additional shares in BitMine, Ark Invest is positioning itself in the growing Ethereum ecosystem, which has gained institutional attention in recent months. Ark’s increased investment in BitMine aligns with the company’s broader focus on blockchain and crypto-related assets.

Ethereum and Interest Rate Cuts

The recent increase in Ethereum’s price stability and BitMine’s growing Ethereum holdings coincide with broader market expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Tom Lee, BitMine’s chairman, has shared his optimism about the upcoming rate cut, which he believes will benefit both equities and cryptocurrencies.

With the Fed expected to lower interest rates, Lee predicts that this will boost business confidence and lead to positive outcomes for the cryptocurrency market.

BitMine’s Ethereum accumulation strategy is also viewed as a long-term play, with Lee positioning the company to capitalize on the increasing demand for Ethereum and other blockchain technologies. As Ethereum continues to gain institutional support, companies like BitMine and investors like Ark Invest are poised to benefit from the growing integration of blockchain into global finance.

The post Ark Invest Expands BitMine Stake to $4.5 Million as Robinhood Stock Surges appeared first on CoinCentral.