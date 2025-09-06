Ark Invest increased its holdings of 388,045 shares of Ethereum treasury company BMNR yesterday

PANews reported on September 6th that Tom Lee, chairman of the board of directors of Ethereum treasury company BitMine (BMNR), retweeted a tweet on the X platform disclosing data showing that Cathie Wood's Ark Invest had increased its holdings of 388,045 shares of BMNR through its exchange-traded fund on September 5th.
According to data disclosed by Ark Invest Tracker, three ETFs under Ark Invest have held BMNR shares worth US$267 million, namely: ARKK holdings worth US$178.6 million, ARKF holdings worth US$31 million, and ARKW holdings worth US$57.7 million.
